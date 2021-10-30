‘Ted Lasso’ Star Phil Dunster Says Season 3 to Begin Shooting End of January

Phil Dunster tells me that the third season of “Ted Lasso” begins filming on Jan. 31.

“Honestly, I’m not trying to be coy, but I don’t know anything,” he said when asked about upcoming storylines on the Apple TV series. “I think they like to keep it fresh. But also Jason [Sudeikis] knows what the story arc is. He sprinkles ideas of what’s going to come here and there but there’s nothing really specific. They’re in the writers room now and we’ll see what happens.”

I caught up with Dunster on Tuesday night at Neiman Marcus’ reveal of its holiday campaign on the Paramount lot. “It’s really early, it’s not even Halloween yet,” Dunster told me. “December 1 is when I really start getting into the Christmas thing, but also I don’t mind it starting this early.”

Neiman’s campaign includes its 2021 Christmas Book, featuring this year’s fantasy gift collection. Among the super luxury items is the 30.86-carat Mughal Heart Diamond. Price? $6.1 million.

For $80,000, travel to Portugal to design your own Vista Alegre dinnerware for 12. A party designed by Bronson Van Wyck for 19 people at New York’s historic Apollo Theater costs $395,000.

Also at the Neiman event was Dunster’s “Ted Lasso” co-star Juno Temple as well as Miranda July, Natasha Lyonne, Brad Goreski, Lisa Rinna, Jeanne Yang and Slick Woods.

Dunster recalled his favorite Christmas gift. “I was 13 and I got an electric guitar,” he said. “I said, ‘Yes, girls are going to kiss me now!’ That didn’t work but the belief I had in that moment was all I needed.

“I also got a Paola Nutini album, ‘These Streets,’” he continued. “I listened to that non-stop for the next year.”

He and his brother once unwrapped all of the gifts in their father’s stocking. “We ruined Christmas for him because he’s the biggest kid out of all of us. The look on his face!” Dunster remembered. “He loves Christmas.”