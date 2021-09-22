Tatel Brings Spanish Style to Beverly Hills From Rafael Nadal, Pau Gasol and Christiano Ronaldo

Let the games begin at Tatel in Beverly Hills, the glamorous new Spanish-accented spot with investors including soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo and L.A. Lakers champion Pau Gasol. Partners Manuel Campos Guallar, Abel Matutes Prats and tennis great Rafael Nadal started Tatel in Madrid and Ibiza with a menu offering classics like paella for two prepared tableside and a Spanish tortilla with black truffle.

Start off with a peppery, herbal Spanish gin and tonic and Iberico ham or Osetra caviar before moving on to grilled Spanish turbot, veal Milanese or the signature risotto.

Brando Juris, USA director of Tatel Restaurants, promises “an authentic Spanish restaurant with late-night supper club hours,” along with live music with “a different theme each night: jazz, modern and cultural Spanish sounds, atmosphere dancers and more.”

The menu from chef Luigi Fineo, a veteran of the French Laundry, Bouchon, RivaBella and Luigi al Teatro, focuses on organic and locally sourced ingredients, Mediterranean recipes and fish in the quality Spanish seafood tradition, Brando says.

The former location of Nic’s has been colorfully transformed with pink bar stools surrounding an extensive tiled bar, blue velvet chairs, beachy rattan lanterns and a sumptuous wall of bougainvillea on the patio that would be as home in Ibiza as it is on Canon Drive. 453 N. Canon Dr., Beverly Hills

Breadblok Expanding

Gluten-free bakery Breadblok gained fans for its flavorful high-end baked goods at farmers markets and Erewhon before opening in Santa Monica in 2020. Now the bakery and breakfast-lunch café has plans to expand to Beverly Drive in Beverly Hills sometime next year. Sisters Chloé and Celine Charlier, who find inspiration in their French Provençal roots, have recently added gluten-free chocolate éclairs to a roster that includes a subtle, soulful chestnut sourdough loaf. Boxed items like cheddar crackers and lemon thyme shortbread make terrific hostess gifts. 1511 Montana Ave., Santa Monica