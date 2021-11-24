Soho House Expands with Third Los Angeles Property

Los Angeles is getting another Soho House. The members-only club will open Little House West Hollywood at 8465 Holloway Dr., formerly home to the Palihouse hotel, early next year. The new spot will include 34 bedrooms, a lounge, office spaces and a restaurant. “We’re excited to be able to provide rooms to people visiting West Hollywood. We’ve been asked for years by our guests for a place to stay with us in the area, but we wanted to find the right space,” Soho House CEO Nick Jones tells Variety. “It’s a more intimate house, with a great rooftop, offering views of the Hollywood Hills and glimpses of downtown, which I am sure people will love.” Founded in 1995 in London, Soho House now has a portfolio that comprises 33 properties throughout the world, including Berlin, Austin, Mykonos, Amsterdam, Tel Aviv, Barcelona, Madrid, Toronto, Chicago, Mumbai and Hong Kong.

Meanwhile, on the east side, Hyatt and Relevant Group will open tommie Hollywood at 6516 Selma Ave., adjacent to Thompson Hollywood, in early December. Featuring 212 rooms (seven top-floor one-bedroom suites feature 12-foot ceilings, living and sitting areas and a king bed), the hotel also includes the 5,000-square-foot Tulum-inspired Ka’Teen restaurant from chef Wes Avila of Guerrilla Tacos as well as Desert 5 Spot, a 7,000-square-foot rooftop pool and lounge. The lobby will showcase works from artists Bradley Duncan, Bruce Rubenstein, Valerie Wilcox and Ellie Pitts. Steinberg Hart handled the architecture with Studio Collective responsible for the interior design. Tommie will also offer Hyatt’s first digital check-in service to allow guests to create a room key at a kiosk in the lobby. Rates start at $150 a night.