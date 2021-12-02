Celeb-Loved Sneaker Garden Grows L.A. Footprint; Plus More Style News

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Sneaker Garden has unveiled its first Los Angeles pop-up (8472 Melrose Place), open through February. A destination for rare sneakers — think Off White x Jordan 1 UNCs ($3,500) or Nike SB x Ben and Jerry’s Chunky Dunky ($2,100) — the space also houses clothing brands such as Kanye West’s Sunday Service, Bape and Fear of God Essentials. With a celebrity clientele list that includes Lil Nas X, Saweetie, Tiësto and Teyana Taylor, the vintage streetwear destination, which has a location at 1540 N. Cahuenga Blvd. and another in Las Vegas, is gearing up to open a second L.A. brick-and-mortar in Beverly Hills next spring.

Los Angeles-based brand Nana Jacqueline, worn by everyone from Hailey Bieber to Ariana Grande to Blackpink, has expanded from its online-only roots to a pop-up — the Nana Jacqueline Fashion Gallery — at Curve (158 N. Robertson Blvd.) through winter. Complete with glitter-bedecked dressing rooms and showcased against a floor-to-ceiling pink backdrop (the brand’s signature color), equally feminine holiday offerings ($188 to $1,118) range from marabou-trimmed cocktail dresses to crystal-embellished winter coats.

Midcentury and modern custom furniture purveyor Joybird, beloved by celeb interior designers such as Claire Thomas, has opened its fourth location nationwide — a storefront in West Hollywood (8335 Melrose Ave.). The 5,000-square-foot space — one of the brand’s largest showrooms to date — houses bestsellers such as Eliot and Briar sleeper sofas (prices starting at $1,970) as well as Bryant and Holt modular sectional sofas (prices starting at $3,988).