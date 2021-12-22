Scarlett Johansson on Working With Bono in ‘Sing 2’: ‘My 13-Year-Old Self Was in Disbelief’

Scarlett Johansson’s 7-year-old daughter is excited to see her in “Sing 2,” just like the Oscar-nominated actor was when she was younger and watching her favorite animated Disney films.

“When I was a kid it was those Disney movies like ‘The Little Mermaid,’ ‘Aladdin’ and ‘Beauty and the Beast’ and for her — this is sort of a fundamental memory making moment, with ‘Sing 2’ coming out,” Johannson told Variety at the “Sing 2” premiere at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles.

“Sing 2” follows Buster Moon (Matthew McConaughey) and friends as they set out to pitch an original show to hotelier Jimmy Crystal (Bobby Cannavale), a white wolf with an enormous arena to fill and nothing to draw in the crowds. Their idea, which was meant as a joke, lands them huge performances from emo gorilla Johnny (Taron Egerton), porcupine pop star Ash (Johansson), porcine pair Rosita (Reese Witherspoon) and Gunter (Nick Kroll) — joined by U2 megastar Bono as a rocker they must lure from retirement for the big night.

Johannson spoke about working with Bono, saying, “When we were actually recording it I kept thinking to myself, ‘Is this really happening? Are they gonna get him?’ Even while he was already probably contracted and had recorded his part, I still wasn’t sure if it was really happening because it’s surreal,” she said. “My 13-year-old self was in disbelief.”

Fellow co-stars were also in disbelief, with Witherspoon explaining how she took the news of Bono: “I think I had to sit down when they told me because I’m such a huge fan.”

McConaughey praised the musician, saying, “We pulled a legend in the music and rock and roll world. It was a coup to get him.”

Bono explained that he was inspired to join the film because he wanted to work with writer-director Garth Jennings. “He has a very brilliant brain, a big brain,” Bono said. “But he stays kind of like a child. I think that is a key to his creativity.”