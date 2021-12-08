‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Star Gottmik Weighs In on Show’s First Straight, Cisgender Male Contestant

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” recently announced the cast for its upcoming Season 14, which includes the show’s first straight, cisgender male contestant, Maddy Morphosis.

At the 47th People’s Choice Awards on Tuesday night, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 13 contestant Gottmik weighed in on the news.

“When I first got announced on the show, I was flooded with people who did not think I should be on the show or I shouldn’t be doing drag,” GottMik said, who was the first trans male contestant on the show. “I feel like she’s going through the exact same thing right now.”

Gottmik made it to the final four of her season. “Drag is for everyone. It’s an art form. It’s not about your identity,” she continued. “And as long as she knows where drag came from and the references and just the background of the sacred form that drag truly is, she’s gonna be fine. And turn it, you know?”

The 25-year-old artist couldn’t help but have a laugh and play up the competitive spirit of the show as well: “Your drag’s valid, but it doesn’t mean you’re always good, you know. So I’m ready to watch!”

Gottmik also teased plans to release new music. She hinted at the genre being “more a heavy metal vibe.”

“I’m a feature queen. It’s my only thing,” she said. “I do have an extreme Rob Zombie obsession right now, so I feel like get into that little Rob Zombie moment, and you’ll see a lot.”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” returns for Season 14 on Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. on VH1.