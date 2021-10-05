Robert Pattinson To Co-Host Go Campaign’s 15th Anniversary Go Gala

Robert Pattinson, Lily Collins and Ewan McGregor willco-hosting Go Campaign’s 15th anniversary virtual Go Gala on Oct. 23. The Go Campaign is a non-profit focused on helping vulnerable children around the world by way of awareness and funding.

As global ambassadors for the nonprofit, Pattinson, Collins and McGregor co-hosted the virtual event last year.

The event will also include musical performances as well as appearances from Kaitlin Olson and Gleen Howerton, among surprise celebrity guests.

All of the funds raised from Go Gala will continue to support the Go Campaign’s effort for global COVID-19 relief and efforts to achieve racial injustice for youth in the U.S.

Pattinson spoke about the importance of funding to support the non-profit. “Go Campaign has a proven track record of making real, meaningful change in communities around the world,” the actor said in a statement. “The funds raised at the Go Gala bring opportunities and resources to some of the most vulnerable children that may otherwise be left behind. Every dollar donated to Go Campaign is a dollar invested wisely in the future generation.”

McGregor added, “As part of the Go Campaign family, I’ve watched the organization grow and expand since the very beginning. I’ve seen first-hand the lives that have been radically changed because of Go… it’s truly amazing.”

Earlier this year, Go Campaign provided life-saving assistance to children and families by supplying PPE, oximeters, food, daily health checks, homeschooling for children and access to vaccinations.

The gala will be free to all viewers. Register for the live event here.