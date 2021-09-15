Robert Pattinson and H.E.R. Co-Chairing Academy Museum Party Ahead of Opening

Robert Pattinson and H.E.R. are helping the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures open its doors.

The two are co-chairs, along with museum director and president Bill Kramer and Vanity Fair’s senior west coast editor Britt Hennemuth and , of Premiere, a party on Sept. 29 to celebrate the opening of the Los Angeles museum.

Invites for the soiree began hitting email inboxes on Wednesday afternoon.

The host committee is a long list of marquee names, including Ariana DeBose, Jacob Elordi, Laura Harrier, Édgar Ramirez, Natasha Lyonne, Victor Rasuk, Zoë Chao, Gia Coppola and Zooey Deschanel. Also on the list are directors Lulu Wang and Channing Godfrey Peoples, fashion designers Mike Eckhaus & Zoe Latta, Kate & Laura Lulleavy, Jeremy Scott and Jason Wu, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” star Symone, costume designer Arianne Phillips, photographers Amanda Demme and Alex Prager, artists Ade Samuel, Simon & Niki Haas, Glenn Kaino, Kenny Gravillis, Nadia Lee Cohen, Alex Israel, hairstylist Mia Neal and architect Kulapat Yantrasast.

Dress code for the three-hour event, presented by Rolex, is “cocktail attire.”

Four nights before, on Sept. 25, the opening gala will honor Sophia Loren, Haile Germia as well as museum supporters Tom Hanks, Annette Bening and Bob Iger. A separate celebratory event will also be held on Sept. 29.

The museum, located in the former May Company Building in Los Angeles at the corner of Wilshire and Fairfax Boulevards, will open to the public on Sept. 30 after the original Dec. 14, 2020 date was postponed due to the pandemic.

Inaugural programming at the museum includes two screenings of “The Wizard of Oz” accompanied by the American Youth Symphony on opening day. More than 115 screenings, discussions and programs will be offered during the first three months the museum’s opening.