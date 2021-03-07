Rita Wilson Reflects on Contracting COVID-19 One Year Ago in Heartfelt Instagram Post

Rita Wilson marked the one-year anniversary of her and husband Tom Hanks’ COVID-19 diagnoses with a reflective Instagram post.

“One year ago today I was playing the Sydney Opera House @sydneyoperahouse, the next day started feeling very tired and achy, two days later hospitalized with Covid 19,” Wilson wrote. “I want to take a moment to say how grateful we are for our health, how thankful we are for the medical care we got in Queensland, and that we share in the sorrow of each person who lost a loved one to this virus. I’m hopeful for so many being able to get the vaccine.”

Wilson and Hanks were the first major celebrities to go public with their COVID-19 diagnoses, announcing that they had tested positive on March 11, 2020. They both contracted the virus while in Australia for the production of Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley biopic, in which Hanks plays Presley’s manager, Colonel Tom Parker.

“We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive,” they said in their original statement.

Both Wilson and Hanks were able to make a full recovery, and have since donated blood for COVID-19 research. In her post, singer-songwriter Wilson also expressed her gratitude for being able to make music during this time.

“I also do not take for granted that creating music stayed a part of my life through @zoom remote and safe recording and writing, even with women from Brazil @claudialeitte and @therajakumari for our new song Hello World. #hellowworldmovement,” Wilson wrote. “Music has been very healing this year. So thankful for that, too.”