Are Red Carpets Coming Back? ‘Pose’ Plans In-Person Event for Season 3 (EXCLUSIVE)

In a sign that red carpets may slowly be returning to the entertainment landscape, FX and 20th Television are throwing a glamour-filled premiere event for the third and final season of “Pose” on April 29.

The festivities at the Rose Theater at Lincoln Center in New York City will feature a 200-foot red carpet for socially distanced media outlets. Interviews will be conducted with eight feet between talent and journalists. Plexiglass partitions will be placed between photographers.

Stars Mj Rodriguez, Billy Porter, Dominique Jackson, Indya Moore, Hailie Sahar, Dyllón Burnside, Angel Bismark Curiel, Sandra Bernhard and Jason Rodriguez are expected to attend. Also in attendance will be Ryan Murphy, co-creator and executive producer Steven Canals and executive producer Janet Mock. Canals and Mock are also writers and directors on the show.

The screening will be limited to 100 invited guests inside the theater (at 10% capacity). Details are still being finalized about testing for staff and guests, but all plans will be in strict accordance with New York State guidelines.

The carpet will also include 3D interactive activations, including a trophy wall with a silver sequin curtain, a 10’ x 8’ silk-flower wall and a gray wall with disco balls on shelving.

The festivities could be another sign that red carpet events are slowly returning to Hollywood after a year of virtual gatherings and drive-in screenings. Earlier this week, Disney Plus premiered its new series “Big Shot” with a drive-in at The Grove in Los Angeles, but also featured an abbreviated arrivals line. The Oscars will include a red carpet, but with very limited media.

The Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated “Pose” will begin its final season on May 2. The seven-episode run will conclude on June 6, in time for the start of LGBTQ Pride Month. Season 3 takes place in 1994. It follows Blanca (Rodriguez), who has become a nurse’s aide and has a new love interest, played by Tony-nominated actor and singer Jeremy Pope. The AIDS epidemic continues to take lives as Pray Tell (Porter) faces his own health issues.

“Pose” launched Season 1 with a red carpet at Hammerstein Ballroom at Manhattan Center. The second season’s red carpet took place inside a ballroom at The Plaza Hotel followed by a screening at the Paris Theater.