‘Devil Wears Prada’ Cast Reunion to Benefit Lollipop Theater Network

The cast of “The Devil Wears Prada” is reuniting for a good cause. Fans have until Aug. 3 to bid on a Zoom meet-and-greet with Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci. The Charitybuzz auction benefits the Lollipop Theater Network, a 20-year-old nationwide organization that creates entertainment experiences for children facing life-threatening illnesses. “We are so thrilled to be celebrating our 20th anniversary with our amazing partners at Charitybuzz and the incredibly talented cast of ‘The Devil Wears Prada,’” Lollipop Theater Network executive director Evelyn Iocolano said in a statement. “We have seen the tremendous impact that these kinds of interactions have on our young patients, and now one lucky bidder will have the chance to experience it themselves, all while contributing much-needed funds to keep our programs up and running! Here’s to the next 20 years of Lollipop!” charitybuzz.com/thedevilwearsprada.

DiscOasis Includes Rollerskating, Dance Floor and More

Nile Rodgers wants you to slip on a pair of roller skates for a good cause. The music legend is behind The DiscOasis, an interactive theatrical experience featuring a roller disco (skates are available for rent), a dance floor, performances, an arcade and food trucks. The location is the South Coast Botanic Garden in Palos Verdes Estates; proceeds benefit Rodgers’ We Are Family Foundation. Guest DJs in August include Grandmaster Flash, Blu DeTiger and Ultra Naté. The DiscOasis runs through Labor Day weekend. Tickets start at $39. thediscoasis.com.

T-Shirt Benefits Time’s Up

As more people rejoin the workforce post-pandemic, workwear line Argent is making sure women — who were disproportionately affected over the last year — are set up for success. In partnership with Time’s Up and LinkedIn, the Hollywood-beloved brand is providing women with job-seeking tools, such as a virtual hiring week that connects candidates with more than 100 employers, including Glossier, Adidas and Walmart. No stranger to taking action in the name of female empowerment, Argent was also the driving force behind last year’s election-driven #AmbitionSuitsYou campaign with Supermajority—as evidenced in the line’s limited-edition, hot pink suits worn by the likes of Janelle Monáe, Jessica Alba and Katie Couric that dominated social media. Now, in celebration of #BackToWork, Argent has debuted two equally impactful limited-edition tees that shine a spotlight on the newly launched initiative, which runs through Aug. 20. Ten percent of proceeds will benefit Time’s Up’s and the fight against gender-based discrimination in the workplace. $30. argentwork.com/backtowork.