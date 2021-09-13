New York Comic Con 2021 TV Panel Schedule

New York Comic Con (NYCC) is taking over the city from Oct. 7 to 10, jam-packed with in-person and virtual programming.

The East Coast’s largest pop culture convention, held in none other than Gotham City, will bring fandoms together and feature special guests participating in panels, autograph signings and photo tops, including Cristina Vee, David Harbour, Erika Harlacher, George Takei, Hayden Christensen, John Cena, Afua Richardson, William Shatner and Adam Savage.

After last year’s fully virtual event, NYCC is returning to in-person programming, with limited capacity, mask requirements and temperature checks in place at the Javits Center.

Read a full list of the live NYCC TV programming below. Since the events are live and in-person once again from New York, all times below are ET. (This list will be updated as networks announce additional programming.)

“The Legend of Vox Machina” Metaverse Panel (Oct. 8 at 11 a.m. at the Main Stage) — In a live-streamed panel, the entire cast of “Critical Role” will discuss adapting a role-playing game campaign into a series for Amazon Prime Video and share sneak peek footage from the series. “The Legend of Vox Machina” follows a band of misfits with a fondness for drinking and fighting who end up on a quest to save the realm of Exandria from dark magical forces.

“The Expanse” Metaverse Panel (Oct. 8 at 12:45 p.m. in Room 411) — The cast and creators will give fans a first look at the sixth and final season of “The Expanse” during a live-streamed panel. Set in a colonized solar system, “The Expanse” places the governments of Earth, Mars and the Asteroid Belt in conflict. Meanwhile, the crew of an illegally salvaged warship stumbles across a vast conspiracy and mysterious alien technology that could upset the balance of power and the fate of humanity.

“The Wheel of Time” Metaverse Panel (Oct. 8 at 2:45 p.m. at the Main Stage) — In a live-streamed panel, the series cast and showrunner will discuss the new series, starring Rosamund Pike and premiering on Nov. 19. Based on Robert Jordan’s novel of the same name, “The Wheel of Time” follows Moiraine (Pike), a member of the powerful all-female organization Aes Sedai, as she embarks on a world-spanning journey full of magic, danger and prophecies.

“I Know What You Did Last Summer” Metaverse Panel (Oct. 8 at 4:30 p.m. in Room 405) — Writer and executive producer Sara Goodman revisits the classic thriller in a new Amazon series premiering on Oct. 15. Based on Lois Duncan’s novel and following the famous 1997 film, “I Know What You Did Last Summer” tells the story of a group of teenagers haunted by a fatal car accident and stalked by a brutal killer. This live-streamed panel features cast members to be announced and Goodman.

“Hanna” Metaverse Panel (Oct. 9 at 3:30 p.m. in Room 405) — Cast members and creators to be announced will preview Season 3 of “Hanna” in a live-streamed panel. The series follows a young woman’s journey to destroy Utrax, an evil organization that genetically engineered her and others to become perfect assassins.