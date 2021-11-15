Salma Hayek Pinault, Tessa Thompson Among Honorees for Hispanic Media Coalition Impact Awards

The National Hispanic Media Coalition (NHMC) has announced its honorees for the 24th annual Impact Awards Gala, hosted by Mario Lopez and taking place on Dec. 5 at 5:30 p.m PT.

Typically held at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel, the Impact Awards celebrate individuals who have dedicated themselves to creating a more inclusive entertainment industry through a positive portrayal of the Latinx community.

This year’s honorees include Salma Hayek Pinault for the Impact Award for outstanding achievement in film; Rosie Perez for outstanding performance in a series; Matthew López for outstanding playwright; Monica Lozano for outstanding leadership and Tessa Thompson for outstanding performance in a film.

“It is such an honor to celebrate Latinx talent that have paved the way for a more inclusive entertainment industry, one that reflects the diversity not only within the Latinx community, but also the diversity of the Latinx experience,” said Brenda Victoria Castillo, president and CEO of NHMC. “The evening’s honorees have exemplified leadership in the fight for representation and inclusivity throughout their careers and continue to open doors for others through their work.”

Special appearances throughout the event include U.S. Congressman Joaquin Castro and sistes Zoe, Cisely and Mariel Saldana, along with feature performances by recording artists Chrisol, Eddie Zuko and Vel the Wonder.

Past Impact Award honorees include America Ferrera, Jay Hernandez, James Cameron, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Rosario Dawson, Zoe Saldana, Ann Sarnoff, Dany Garcia, Isabella Gomez, Amy Lippman, Ozzie Area, Danny Trejo, Diego Luna, Benjamin Bratt and Robert Rodriguez, among others.

The event will be streamed live via all of NHMC’s virtual platforms.