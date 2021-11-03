Must Attend: Variety’s Calendar of Events

Looking for something to do? Check out Variety’s Must Attend calendar of events.

Nov. 3 Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds hit the red carpet at the “Red Notice” premiere at LA Live. Stephanie Beatriz, John Leguizamo, Diane Guerrero and Wilmer Valderrama celebrate “Encanto” at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood. America Ferrera attends the Season 2 premiere of “Gentefied” at BLVD Market in Montebello, Calif. Nov. 4 Fashion designer Jeremy Scott and TikTok are honored at the amfAR Gala Los Angeles at the Pacific Design Center. Nov. 5 Dylan Penn, Hari Nerf, Lily Allen and Adam Rippon celebrate the 100th anniversary of Chanel N°5 at Rockefeller Center in NYC. Nov. 6 The 10th annual Art+Film Gala, presented by Gucci, honors Steven Spielberg and artists Amy Sherald and Kehinde Wiley at LACMA. Nov. 8 Kenneth Branagh premieres his film “Belfast” with stars Jamie Dornan and Caitríona Balfe at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles.

Oct. 27

The Jonas Brothers perform at the Hollywood Bowl.

Sharon D. Clarke celebrates the opening night of “Caroline, or Change” at Studio 54 on Broadway in New York City.

Oct. 28

Kathryn Hahn, Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell walk the carpet at the premiere of “The Shrink Next Door” at The Morgan Library in New York City.

Colin Kaepernick, Ava DuVernay, Jaden Michael and Mary-Louise Parker are on hand for the Los Angeles premiere of “Colin in Black and White” at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

Oct. 29

“Sex and the City” actor Mario Cantone serves as the master of ceremonies for New York Restoration Project’s Boogie Frights Hulaween at Cipriani South Street in NYC. Gloria Gaynor performs, and Michael Kors judges the costume contest.

Nov. 2

Gucci stages its Gucci Love Parade fashion show on Hollywood Boulevard in front of TCL Chinese Theatre.

Oct. 21

Issa Rae, Yvonne Orji and Jay Ellis walk the carpet at the season premiere of “Insecure” at L.A.’s Kenneth Hahn Park.

Oct. 22

Andrew Lloyd Webber and Cameron Mackintosh welcome guests to reopening night of “The Phantom of the Opera,” Broadway’s longest-running show, at the Majestic Theatre.

Oct. 23

Shawn Mendes, Black Eyed Peas, Coldplay, Doja Cat and Maroon 5 perform at Audacy’s We Can Survive concert at the Hollywood Bowl.

Oct. 25

Anya Taylor-Joy and Thomasin McKenzie join their “Last Night in Soho” director Edgar Wright at the Focus Features film’s premiere at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles.

Director Scott Cooper celebrates his Searchlight Pictures horror movie “Antlers” with stars Keri Russell, Jeremy T. Thomas and Graham Greene at Regal Essex Crossing & RPX in New York City.

Cedric the Entertainer hosts the 21st annual Emmys Golf Classic benefiting the Television Academy Foundation at the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades.

Oct. 13

Regina King, Jonathan Majors and director-writer Jeymes Samuel walk the carpet at “The Harder They Fall” premiere at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

Kyle Richards hosts the Wacoal and Susan G. Komen Foundation luncheon for breast cancer awareness at Gracias Madre in West Hollywood.

Oct. 14

Selma Blair and director Rachel Fleit celebrate their new Discovery Plus documentary “Introducing, Selma Blair” at the DGA Theater in Los Angeles.

Jodie Turner-Smith hosts an evening with COS at San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood.

Oct. 16

Monica Raymund, James Badge Dale, Riley Voelkel and Amaury Nolasco attend the Season 2 premiere of their Starz series “Hightown” at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood.

Oct. 17

Brunch with “The Bachelorette” at Catch LA in West Hollywood features a first look at the new season of the ABC reality show.

Oct. 6

Marlee Matlin, Sian Heder, Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder, Zendaya and Ashley Levinson are honored with Crystal Awards at the 2021 WIF Honors gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles.

Ashlee Simpson hosts the premiere of “LOL Surprise! The Movie” at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

Oct. 7

Matthew Heineman’s “The First Wave” has its world premiere as the opening-night film of the Hamptons International Film Festival at Guild Hall in East Hampton, N.Y.

Star Trek: Exploring New Worlds opens at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles.

Oct. 8

Shangela, Bob the Drag Queen and Eureka O’Hara celebrate the second season of HBO’s “We’re Here” at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City.

Oct. 13

“I Know What You Did Last Summer” stars Madison Iseman, Ashley Moore and Ezekiel Goodman premiere episodes of their Amazon show at the Hollywood Roosevelt.

Sept. 29

Robert Pattinson, H.E.R., Britt Hennemuth and Bill Kramer co-chair Premiere, an evening celebrating the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Wilshire Boulevard in Los Angeles.

Sept. 30

Laverne Cox, Claire Danes, Diane Kruger and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” stars Symone and Sasha Velour walk the carpet at the 2021 New York City Ballet Fall Gala at the David H. Koch Theater.

American Cinematheque and Beyond Fest host a screening of “Lamb,” followed by a Q&A with director Valdimar Jóhannsson and star Noomi Rapace, at the Aero Theatre in Santa Monica.

Oct. 2

Jenna Ushkowitz and Lindsay Price Stone co-host AdoptTogether’s Baby Ball Gala at NeueHouse in Hollywood. Guest list includes Curtis Stone, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Malin Åkerman and Neal McDonough.

Oct. 4

Kevin Nealon and Jeff Garlin play in the inaugural Comedy Gives Back Celebrity Golf Classic at the Valencia Country Club in Valencia, Calif.

Sept. 22

Ben Platt, Amandla Stenberg, Nik Dodani and Danny Pino walk the red carpet at the “Dear Evan Hansen” premiere at Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles.

Sept. 23

Christina Aguilera performs and Bob Iger and Willow Bay are honored at the Yes 20th anniversary celebration at The Maybourne Beverly Hills.

Sept. 24

Paris Hilton hosts and deejays and Debbie Allen appears at the Al Fresco Night gala at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

Sept. 25

Stevie Wonder, Adam Lambert, Chloe x Halle, Demi Lovato and H.E.R. perform at Global Citizen Live’s Los Angeles event at the Greek Theatre.

Sept. 26

Audra McDonald and Leslie Odom Jr. co-host the 74th annual Tony Awards at Broadway’s Winter Garden Theatre.

Sept. 28

Chris Colfer discusses his new novel “A Tale of Sorcery” virtually at Barnes & Noble.

Sept. 15

Becky G performs at the Treslúce x BoxyCharm Mercadito de Colores event for the start of Hispanic Heritage Month at the Row DTLA.

Sept. 17

Los Angeles Confidential magazine celebrates September cover star Julianne Nicholson at a pre-Emmys party at the patio of Jean-Georges at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills.

Billy Porter and Dr. Anthony Fauci are among the honorees at the Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS in West Hollywood Park.

The 13th annual Hola Mexico Film Festival kicks off with a screening of Jorge Michel Grau’s “Perdida” at LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes in downtown Los Angeles.

Debbie Durkin’s EcoLuxe Endless Summer Festival + Champagne Brunch, honoring Emmy nominees, takes place at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills.

Sept. 18

The Creative Coalition honors Alex Borstein, Yvette Nicole Brown, Padma Lakshmi, Mj Rodriguez and Justin Hartley at the seventh annual Television Humanitarian Awards at Lawrence Bender’s L.A.-area home.

Aug. 18

Marion Cotillard, Simon Helberg, Sparks and director Leos Carax walk the red carpet at a special screening of “Annette” at Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

Aug. 19

Symone, Gottmik, Kandy Museand Rosé attend the unveiling of artist Antonio Rael’s “RuPaul’s Drag Race” mural, which commemorates the show’s 13th season and is located at 8180 Melrose Ave. in Los Angeles.

Aug. 20

Babylon and Guess USA launch the two-day Skate Park Festival in Lot 5 at Guess headquarters in downtown Los Angeles.

Aug. 21

The virtual AAFCA TV Honors gala recognizes Michaela Coel, Norman Lear, Steve McQueen, Wanda Sykes and Barry Jenkins as well as “Queen Sugar,” “A Black Lady Sketch Show,” “The Equalizer” and “Sylvie’s Love.” Yvette Nicole Brown hosts.

Aug. 22

Elliot Page is presented with Outfest’s Achievement Award by Kieran Medina, the lead programmer of the film festival’s Trans & Nonbinary Summit, at the Orpheum Theatre in downtown L.A.

Aug. 11

Sean Penn and Dylan Penn attend a special screening of “Flag Day” at the DGA in Los Angeles.

“TheProtégé” star Maggie Q and director Martin Campbell celebrate the movie at a screening at The London West Hollywood.

Rebecca Hall, Vondie Curtis-Hall and Evan Jonigkeit walk the red carpet at the premiere of “The Night House” at Cinépolis Chelsea in New York City.

Aug. 13

Chance the Rapper premieres his concert film “Magnificent Coloring World” at Universal Cinema AMC at CityWalk Hollywood in Universal City.

Outfest opens with a screening of “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie” with Cinespia at Hollywood Forever Cemetery, with appearances by stars Max Harwood and Lauren Patel and director Jonathan Butterell as well as Bianca del Rio.

Aug. 15

American Cinematheque presents a conversation with Barry Jenkins about his series “The Underground Railroad” at the Aero Theatre in Santa Monica.

Aug. 5

“ReservationDogs” co-creator Taika Waititi attends the premiere of the FX comedy series at NeueHouse in Hollywood along with cast members D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Devery Jacobs, Paulina Alexis, Lane Factor and Zahn McClarnon.

Jennifer Coolidge, Linda Evans and Udo Kier celebrate their new movie “Swan Song” at IPIC Theater in Westwood.

Aug. 6

The Tchaikovsky Spectacular features Bramwell Tovey conducting the L.A. Philharmonic with cellist Sterling Elliott at the Hollywood Bowl. The evening concludes with the “1812 Overture” and a fireworks display.

Aug. 7

Cinespia screens “TheBig Lebowski” at Hollywood Forever Cemetery. Aug. 10 Avantika, Aryan Simhadri, Anna Cathcart, Jahbril Cook, Kerri Medders and director Manjari Makijany walk the red carpet at the premiere of their Disney Channel movie “Spin” at Rooftop Cinema Club at Santa Monica Airport.

July 28

Tyler Cameron discusses his new book, “You Deserve Better,” with fellow “Bachelor” star Matt James at NYC’s 92Y. July 29 Moncler hosts the opening of its Los Angeles flagship store on Rodeo Drive. Dominique Fishback, Kit Harington, Minnie Driver, Andrew Rannells and Zoë Chao walk the red carpet at the New York City premiere of “Modern Love” Season 2 at Grand Banks. July 30 Cynthia Erivo performs the songs of Aretha Franklin, Roberta Flack and Mary J. Blige with the Los Angeles Philharmonic at the Hollywood Bowl. Alicia Silverstone appears in person with director Amy Heckerling virtually for a Q&A following an American Cinematheque screening of “Clueless” at the Aero Theatre in Santa Monica. Aug. 3 Mia Moretti deejays the opening of the Thompson Hollywood hotel at its rooftop lounge Bar Lis.

July 15

Josh Peck and Becca Tobin attend the premiere of Disney Plus’ “Turner & Hooch” at the Westfield Century City Mall in Los Angeles. July 16 Alicia Keys performs at the 27th edition of amfAR Gala Cannes at Villa Eilenroc in Antibes, France. July 17 “Batwoman” star Javicia Leslie makes an appearance during Lead With Love 2021, Project Angel Food’s two-hour primetime telethon airing live on KTLA 5. July 18 The virtual premiere of “Playing With Sharks” includes a panel discussion with writer-director Sally Aitken, producer Bettina Dalton and the film’s subject, Valerie Taylor. July 19 Gael García Bernal and Alex Wolff walk the red carpet at the premiere of M. Night Shyamalan’s “Old” at Jazz at Lincoln Center in NYC. “Midnight in the Switchgrass” stars Megan Fox and Lukas Haas toast the movie’s premiere at Regal LA Live in downtown Los Angeles.

June 30

Chris Pratt, J.K. Simmons and Betty Gilpin walk the red carpet at the “Tomorrow War” premiere at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles.

The stars of the new “Gossip Girl” celebrate the launch of the HBO Max series at Spring Studios in New York City.

Brothers Osborne and Kristin Chenoweth appear at the virtual 2021 Concert for Love & Acceptance benefit for GLAAD, MusiCares and Nashville’s Oasis Center.

New York City’s Gracie Mansion’s “Raising the Curtain: Theater Is Back!” celebrates the return of Broadway. Tony winner Brian Stokes Mitchell receives the Key to the City; Sheryl Lee Ralph hosts.

July 6

The 74th annual Cannes Film Festival opens with “Annette,” Leos Carax’s musical starring Marion Cotillard and Adam Driver.

July 7

HBO hosts the premiere of Mike White’s “The White Lotus” at the Bel-Air Bay Club in Pacific Palisades.

June 16

The Paul Taylor Dance Company stages the West Coast premiere of Kyle Abraham’s “Only the Lonely,” along with other work, at The Music Center’s Dance at Dusk at Jerry Moss Plaza in downtown Los Angeles.

June 17

Chanel and Tribeca Festival host a 25th anniversary screening of Julian Schnabel’s “Basquiat” at New York’s Museum of Modern Art.

June 18

Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon celebrate the 30th anniversary of “Thelma & Louise” with a drive-in screening and Q&A at the Greek Theatre. Benefits the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank.

June 19

Questlove, Gladys Knight, Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis Jr. celebrate Juneteenth at a screening of “Summer of Soul” at the Richard Rodgers Amphitheater at Marcus Garvey Park in Harlem.

Alec Baldwin, Amy Sedaris and director Tom McGrath walk the carpet at the premiere of “The Boss Baby: Family Business” at The SVA Theatre in NYC.

June 9

Harley Quinn Smith and Andrew Rannells celebrate Los Angeles Confidential’s fourth Portraits of Pride at Pendry West Hollywood. laconfidentialmag.com

The Tribeca Film Festival opens with Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anthony Ramos, Melissa Barrera and director Jon M. Chu walking the carpet at a special screening of “In the Heights” at the United Palace theater in Washington Heights. tribecafilm.com

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Sara Bareilles, Kristen Bell, Titus Burgess and Kelly Clarkson take part in the 2021 Scholastic Art & Writing Awards virtual ceremony. artandwriting.org

June 10

Dave Burd, Taylor Misiak, GaTa, Andrew Santino, Travis “Taco” Bennett and Christine Ko celebrate the Season 2 premiere of FXX’s “Dave” at the Greek Theater. fxnetworks.com

June 13

Helen Hunt attends the series premiere of Starz’s “Blindspotting” at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery. starz.com

June 4

Alexandra Grey, Mara Wilson, Jen Richards, Fawzia Mirza, Kiwi Smith, Symphony Sanders and Ivory Aquino star in an all-queer table read of “Legally Blonde” as a fundraiser for The NewFest Future Fund. newfest.org

Angelica Ross, Jake Borelli, BenDeLaCreme, Tarell Alvin McCraney, Javicia Leslie, Ryan O’Connell, Ronen Rubinstein, Javier Ambrossi and Javier Calvo make appearances during Outfest’s fiveday The Outfronts fan event about queer television. theoutfronts.com

June 6

Adam Lambert performs during Pride Live’s two-day Stonewall Day in partnership with Outloud: Raising Voices at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Other performers include Kim Petras, Keiynan Lonsdale, Sam Sparro and Chely Wright. pridelive.org

June 10

Charli XCX kicks off LA Pride 2021 with a free Thrive With Pride concert. Location to be announced; livestream on TikTok. lapride.org

June 12

Men’s fashion brand Pair of Thieves teams up with Rocco’s WeHo for Make Up for Lost Pride to celebrate the label’s Pride collection benefiting The Trevor Project. pairofthieves.com

May 26

Olivia Welch, Jessica Sula, Camron Jones and Ray Nicholson walk the red carpet at the premiere of their Amazon Prime Video series “Panic” at Calamigos Ranch in Malibu. amazon.com

May 27

Usher hosts the iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, with performances by the Weeknd and Ariana Grande, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak (Silk Sonic), Dan + Shay and Doja Cat. iheartradio.com

Tituss Burgess, Alex Newell and Chita Rivera attend the screening of “The Blues Brothers” at Radial Park at Halletts Point Play in Astoria, N.Y. radialpark.com

The Actors Fund presents Julie Bowen, Lisa Loeb and JoBeth Williams in “Together Apart,” a collection of new short musicals written, composed and directed by and starring Brown University alumni. actorsfund.org

June 1

John Krasinski and photographer Jonny Cournoyer discuss their new book “A Quiet Place: Making of a Silent World.” barnesandnoble.com

June 2

The opening night of the Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood features the world premiere of “7th & Union,” with director Anthony Nardolillo and cast members Omar Chaparro, Felipe Esparza, Edy Ganem, Gregg Daniel, Julian

Obradors and Oscar Torre. laliff.org

May 19

Book Soup presents Vincent D’Onofrio discussing his new collection of short stories, “Mutha: Stuff & Things.” booksoup.com

May 20

Producer Dany Garcia launches her lifestyle brand GSTQ with a screening of “In the Heights” at the Hollywood Palladium. gstq.com

Elizabeth Hurley hosts the Breast Cancer Research Foundation’s Virtual Hot Pink Evening, with special guests Elton John and Neil Patrick Harris. bcrf.org

Ajitpal Singh’s “Fire in the Mountains” opens the 19th edition of the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles. indianfilmfestival.org

May 22

Charlie Sheen participates in a Q&A prior to a screening of his 1989 film “Major League” at Calamigos Ranch in Malibu. Benefits California Strong. californiastrong.org

May 25

Strand Bookstore hosts Paul Rudnick discussing his new novel, “Playing the Palace,” with Variety’s Marc Malkin. strandbooks.com

May 13

Topher and Ashley Grace host CASA of Los Angeles’ ninth annual Evening to Foster Dreams gala. Julie Mintz performs, accompanied by Moby. casala.org

Amber Stevens West, Andrea Bordeaux, Bresha Webb, Corbin Reid, Stephen Bishop, Jay Walker, Nick Sagar and Tosin Morohunfola walk the red carpet at the premiere of their Starz series “Run the World” at NeueHouse in Hollywood. starz.com

May 17

Pink premieres her Amazon Studios documentary “Pink: All I Know So Far” at the Hollywood Bowl for health care workers, first responders and essential workers. Includes prescreening picnic-style dinner and drinks. amazon.com

Hosted by Audra McDonald and “60 Minutes” correspondent John Dickerson, the Night of Covenant House Stars gala includes appearances and performances by Jon Bon Jovi, Meryl Streep, Jon Hamm, Dolly Parton, Ryan Reynolds, Robin Roberts, Stephen Colbert, Rachel Brosnahan, Ariana DeBose, Morgan Freeman, Vanessa Williams, Sara Bareilles and Ben Platt. covenanthouse.org/nightofstars

May 18

The Season 4 premiere of “In Treatment” includes a post-screening conversation with stars Uzo Aduba and Quintessa Swindell and executive producers Jennifer Schuur and Joshua Allen moderated by Matt Kidush of the National Alliance on Mental Illness. hbo.com

May 6

Beanie Feldstein introduces Ziwe at the premiere screening of Ziwe’s eponymous Showtime variety show, followed by a conversation moderated by Janelle Monáe. showtime.com

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures marks the 10th anniversary of “Pariah” with a screening and a conversation with writer-director Dee Rees and cast members Adepero Oduye, Pernell Walker, Aasha Davis, Charles Parnell and Kim Wayans. academymuseum.org

Amazon Studios presents a special screening of director Matthew Heineman’s new J. Balvin documentary, “The Boy From Medellín,” at the Rose Bowl. amazon.com

Resident playwright Anna Deavere Smith receives the inaugural Signature Outstanding Artist Award at Signature Theatre’s 30th anniversary gala. signaturetheatre.org

May 8

Sterling K. Brown, Laverne Cox, Jeremy Pope, Ryan O’Connell and Guillermo Díaz star in a reading of Larry Kramer’s “The Normal Heart.” Introduced by Martin Sheen, the performance benefits One Archives Foundation’s LGBTQ education initiatives. onearchives.org

April 29

Ted Danson, Kristen Bell, Jordana Brewster, Darius Rucker and Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis appear at the “Home Together” fundraiser for LA Family Housing. Matt Rogers is the host; event co-chairs are Blair Rich, Karen Brodkin and Zeeda Daniele. lafh.org/hometogether2021

Mj Rodriguez, Indya Moore and Dominique Jackson walk the red carpet at the final-season premiere of “Pose” at Jazz at Lincoln Center. fxnetworks.com

The premiere of “Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse,” starring Michael B. Jordan, includes an immersive after-show with a live deejay. amazon.com

April 30

Jimmy Kimmel and NASA scientist-turned-YouTube star Mark Rober co-host Color the Spectrum to raise money for Next for Autism. Guests include Jon Stewart, Conan O’Brien, Chris Rock, Adam Sandler, Stephen Colbert, John Oliver, Jack Black and Andy Samberg. nextforautism.org

May 2

Octavia Spencer hosts City Year Los Angeles’ Spring Break: Destination Education, with appearances by Sterling K. Brown, America Ferrera, Regina King, Jesse Williams and Steven Yeun. Miguel performs. cityyear.org

“Pose” runway choreographer Twiggy Pucci Garçon produces and hosts “The Final Pose: An Exhibition Ball” to mark the premiere of the final season of the hit drama series. fxnetworks.com

April 21

Margaret Cho, Hillary Rodham Clinton, Michelle Kwan, Padma Lakshmi, Lucy Liu, Olivia Munn and Lea Salonga take part in the National Asian Pacific American Women’s Forum’s #AAPI Women Strong: Organizing Beyond a Hashtag. napawf.org

GBK Brand Bar and eOn Mist present a pre-Oscars gifting lounge. gbkbrandbar.com

April 22

Melissa Anne Villaseñor hosts the Film Independent Spirit Awards. filmindependent.org

April 23

Debbie Durkin’s awards season EcoLuxe drive-thru luxury gift lounge includes a takeout Champagne brunch at the Beverly Hilton. durkinentertainmentgroup.com

April 24

Wayne Brady hosts the 19th annual Night Before party benefiting the Motion Picture & Television Fund. mptf.com

April 25

Neil Patrick Harris hosts and Dua Lipa performs at Elton John and David Furnish’s Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards pre-party. The event will stream four times to meet each region’s broadcast of the Oscars. eltonjohnaidsfoundation.org

The Sunset Strip presents Late Night Drive-In’s Oscar viewing party at the Andaz. Options include a drive-in behind the hotel or socially distanced poolside viewing. Benefits FoodCycle LA. latenightdrivein.com

April 14

Disney Plus premieres David E. Kelley and Brad Garrett‘s “Big Shot,” starring John Stamos, with a drive-in at The Grove. disney.com

April 15

Ricky Martin performs with Carlos Vives at the Latin American Music Awards. Ziggy Marley, Pitbull, Maluma and Juanes also perform. telemundo.com

Lincoln Center hosts a conversation with Oscar-nominated “Minari” star Yuh-Jung Youn. Moderated by Film at Lincoln Center director of programming Dennis Lim. filmlinc.org

April 17

“Saturday Night Live” star Heidi Gardner and Georgia Hardstark of the “My Favorite Murder” podcast participate in the “What It Means to Be a Cat Lady in 2021” panel at CatCon From Your Couch. catconworldwide.com

April 20

Regina King, Samantha Bee, Jane Fonda, Lucy Liu and New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham take part in the keynote panel during the EMILY’s List pre-Oscars event. emilyslist.org

March 31

Hanif Abdurraqib discusses his new book “A Little Devil in America” as part of the Unbound series presented by BAM and Greenlight Bookstore. bam.org

The Santa Barbara International Film Festival opens with “Invisible Valley,” director Aaron Maurer’s documentary about the lives of undocumented workers in Southern California’s Coachella Valley. sbiff.org

April 2

Sugar Rush, a candy-centered experiential installation, opens at the Westfield Promenade in L.A.’s Woodland Hills. Featured are oversize props, art displays, parade floats, photo ops, performances and more. Runs through May 2. ridesugarrush.com

April 5

“Hamilton” star Mandy Gonzalez has a conversation about her book, “Fearless,” with Lin-Manuel Miranda. strandbooks.com

April 6

Anna Deavere Smith kicks off her three-part Lincoln Center series with a discussion with Dr. Christopher Emdin about education and the arts. lincolncenter.org

March 24

Variety‘s Michael Schneider moderates a panel following screenings of Nat Geo’s “Race to the Center of the Earth” and “Running Wild.” nationalgeographic.com

March 25

Discover Plus hosts a screening of “Francesco,” Evgeny Afineevsky‘s documentary about Pope Francis. A panel discussion follows with Afineevsky, Rev. James Martin, José Ramos-Horta and Kerry Kennedy. discoveryplus.com

Tony-nominated playwright Matthew Lopez moderates a discussion with “It’s a Sin” creator Russell T. Davies, executive producer Nicola Shindler, cast members Olly Alexander, Nathaniel Curits, Omari Dougls, Keeley Hawes, Callum Scott Howells and Lydia West, as well as amfAR CEO Kevin Robert Frost. amfar.org/itsasin/

Hosted by stacey Abrams, the Poets & Writers 2021 Gala features a conversation led by Oprah Winfrey with Cheryl Strayed and Isabel Wilkerson. pw.org.

“The Devil Wears Prada” reunion! Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt appear during a virtual benefit for the For Pete’s Sake Cancer Respite Foundation. Julie Chen Moonves hosts. takeabreakfromcancer.org

March 29

Ashley Park, Reeve Carney and Eva Noblezada perform at Amplify 2021 to raise money for Maestra, an organization supporting female, nonbinary and TGNC music makers in the theater industry. Special appearance by Bernadette Peters. Kate Baldwin directs; Brooks Ashmanskas and Andrea Burns co-host. maestramusic.org

March 18

Rita Wilson receives the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce’s Board Installation & Awards Gala. hollywoodchamber.net

Lupita Nyong’o and Juan Castano star in “Romeo y Julieta,” The Public Theater’s bilingual podcast production adapted by Saheem Ali and Ricardo Pérez González. publictheater.org

March 19

Eric McCormack, Oliver Dench, Will Swenson, Jonathan Scarfe, Colm Feore, Luke Humphrey, LucyPeacock and Zuleikha Robinson take part in a virtual reading of “Wil,”a new feature project written and produced by Dan Rosen, Savannah College of Art and Design professor of dramatic writing. Through March 23. Benefits The Actors Fund. muchadoaboutwil.com

Justin Vivian Bond joins Isaac Mizrahi for the fourth and final show of his Isaac@CaféCarlyle series. helloisaac.com

March 24

The 32nd Producers Guild Awards are handed out, with streamers ruling the film category— Amazon Studios and Netflix each earned three nods in the field of 10 nominations. producersguildawards.com

March 10

The Recording Academy’s new Black Music Collective celebrates Black creators and professionals with Universal Music Group’s Jeff Harleston, John Legend, Tamika D. Mallory, Janelle Monáe, Issa Rae,Yolanda Adams, H.E.R., PJ Morton, Jimmy Jam, Quincy Jones, Debra Lee, academy chair and interim president-CEO Harvey Mason Jr. and BMC chair Riggs Morales of Atlantic Records. grammy.com

March 11

Tayla Parx, who has worked with Ariana Grande, Janelle Monáe and Anderson.Paak, discusses her collaborations and solo career during Grammy U Masterclass. grammy.com

The 20th anniversary celebration of the academy’s Producers & Engineers Wing includes a highlight of the group’s work along with a look at the future. grammy.com

March 12

BTS performs at MusiCares’ Music on a Mission. The lineup also features H.E.R., John Legend, Haim and Jhené Aiko. Footage of performers at past MusiCares concerts — Bruce Springsteen, Usher, Stevie Nicks and the late Tom Petty among them— is included. musicares.org

The 23rd annual Entertainment Law Initiative event honors the Black Entertainment and Sports Lawyers Assn. Sophia Sofferman, the winner of this year’s Entertainment Law Initiative Writing Competition, along with runners-up Evan Biegel and Alberto Vargas, will also be recognized. grammy.com

Feb. 27

Directors Thomas Vinterberg (“Another Round”), Jayro Bustamante (“La Llorona”), Edoardo Ponti (“The Life Ahead”), Lee Isaac Chung (“Minari”) and Filippo Meneghetti (“Two of Us”) participate in American Cinematheque’s 17th annual Golden Globe Foreign Language Nominee Symposium. americancinematheque.com

Feb. 28

Amy Poehler and Tina Fey co-host the 78th Golden Globe Awards. goldenglobes.org

March 2

Aaron Sorkin, Sofia Coppola, Steve McQueen, Radha Bank and Ramy Youssef are honored at the 2021 Final Draft Awards. finaldraft.com

March 3

The virtual premiere of Eddie Murphy‘s “Coming 2 America” includes live music, a bartender (beverages will be sent to guests beforehand) and a goody bag of products from Black-owned businesses. amazon.com

Feb. 17

American Cinematheque hosts a live discussion with Sacha Baron Cohen and Monty Python’s Eric Idle. americancinematheque.com

Ethan Hawke discusses his new novel, “A Bright Ray of Darkness,” at Live at Dynasty Typewriter. skylightbooks.com

Feb. 18

Henry Golding hosts Hennessy’s X.O OX Experience to mark the Year of the Ox, with appearances and performances by Eddie Huang, Jay Park, Dumbfoundead, Year of the Ox and Milck. facebook.com/Hennessy

“Mr. Soul,” a documentary about the public television variety show “Soul!,” is screened, followed by a panel with Patti LaBelle, Earth Wind & Fire’s Verdine White, doc director and producer Melissa Haizlip and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame chief curator Nwaka Onwusa. rockhall.com

Feb. 19

Bill Gates discusses his book “How to Avoid a Climate Disaster” with Don Cheadle, hosted by Writers Bloc and Los Angeles World Affairs Council & Town Hall. writersblocpresents.com

Feb. 21

Gloria Estefan, Santino Fontana, Adam Pascal, Laura Osnes and Caitlin Kinnunen participate in a virtual reading of illustrated children’s book “Broadway Baby” to benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. broadwaybabybook.com

Feb. 11

Exec producers Van Jones and Meghan McCain hold the red and blue carpet premiere of their doc “The Reunited States.” watch.eventive.org

Feb. 13

In Honor of Black History Month: Preserving Honor and Excellence features music, dance and readings. forestlawn.com

Feb. 15

The Broadway Advocacy Coalition holds Part I of its #BwayforBLM What Now? Forum to discuss BIPOC leadership in the theater industry. bwayforblm.com

Feb. 16

Black Theatre United presents Behind the Scenes: Up Front on “Stars in the House,” with hosts Carin Ford and Lisa Dawn and guests Theron Alexander (stage manager, “Frozen” national tour), Anthony Jones (head sound engineer, “Wicked” national tour), Mia Neal (hair designer, “Shuffle Along”) and Kendra Moore (company manager, “The Lion King”). starsinthehouse.com

Feb. 18

Malcolm-Jamal Warner hosts Kids in the Spotlight’s screening of “Brown” and “System Failure” on IndieFlix. The evening includes a virtual mixer for foster youth and executives from Universal Pictures and DreamWorks. indieflix.com

Feb. 24

NYUSteinhardt’s Department of Music and Performing Arts Professions presents the making of Black Theatre United’s theme song “Stand For Change.” blacktheatreunited.com

Feb. 4 – 28

The Groundlings Theatre & School is celebrating Black History Month with programming that includes special editions of the improv shows “The Crazy Uncle Joe Show” and “Cookin’ With Gas.” Two Leonard Robinson-moderated webinars, “This Is Us” and “Racism in Sketch & Improv Comedy: Part II,” look at diversity, inclusion and equity in comedy and benefit The Groundlings Diversity Fund. Plus, The Groundlings partners with Amazing Grace Conservatory, an arts organization for emerging artists and at-risk youth, for an online improv jam. groundlings.com

Feb. 4

The Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations are announced for the first time on social media on Instagram Live via @sagawards. Lily Collins and Daveed Diggs make the announcements. sagawards.org

As part of the Grammy Museum’s celebration of Black History Month, Terence Blanchard discusses his score for “Da 5 Bloods” and Celeste and Daniel Pemberton talk about their original song “Hear My Voice” and Daniel Pemberton’s score for “The Trial of the Chicago 7.” A discussion with Branford Marsalis about his “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” score is also in the lineup. grammymuseum.org

The Fashion Group International’s “Beauty U” presents “Circular Sustainability” with keynoter Frédéric Fekkai and others. fgi.org

Emerald Fennell talks with Carey Mulligan and singer-songwriter Fletcher about “Promising Young Woman.” 92y.org

Feb. 5

The Walt Disney Family Museum hosts a conversation with Oscar-nominated screenwriter Tab Murphy about writing “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” “Tarzan,” “Atlantis: The Lost Empire” and “Brother Bear.” waltdisney.org

HBO and the National Museum of African American History & Culture host the premiere of “Black Art: In the Absence of Light” with director Sam Pollard. Smithsonian Institution Secretary Lonnie G. Bunch III gives welcome remarks. hbo.com

Feb. 6

The original cast of Billy Porter‘s semi-autobiographical play “While I Yet Live” reunites for a live reading. Proceeds benefit the Actors Fund COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund. eventbrite.com

Feb. 7

Actor, playwright and pianist Hershey Felder stars as Yiddish author Sholem Aleichem in “Before Fiddler.” thewallis.org

Jan. 20

Human Rights Campaign’s The Power of Equality commemorates Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ election with appearances by Billy Porter, Matt Bomer, Alexandra Billings, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Sens. Tammy Baldwin, John Hickenlooper and Jeff Merkley and Reps. Joyce Beatty, David Cicilline, Raul Ruiz and others. hrc.org

Jason Alexander, David Arquette, Karamo Brown, Yvette Nicole Brown, Ellen Burstyn, Lea DeLaria, Tim Daly, Keegan-Michael Key and Ben Feldman participate in The Creative Coalition’s Inaugural Ball. thecreativecoalition.org

Jan. 23

Billie Holiday: Reaching for the Moon — An Exploration and Celebration is a listening party featuring the legendary singer’s essential recordings. 92y.org

Sheléa performs a tribute to Alan and Marilyn Bergman. thewallis.org

Jan. 24

Save Birdland: A Celebration of Music, History and Community features appearances by former president Bill Clinton, Clive Davis, Giancarlo Esposito, Bebe Neuwirth, Matthew Broderick, Wynton Marsalis, Leslie Odom Jr., Mandy Patinkin, Elvis Costello, Wendell Pierce and Randy Rainbow. Proceeds go to COVID-relief funds for Birdland. savebirdland.com

Jan. 25

Ramin Bahrani, director of “The White Tiger,” participates in a Q&A. filmforum.org

Jan. 14

Spike Lee receives the 34th American Cinematheque Award, with tributes from Angela Bassett, Ryan Coogler, Jodie Foster, Rosie Perez, Delroy Lindo and Norm Lewis. americancinematheque.com

Jan. 16

The Sorting Rooms Sessions @ The Wallis presents Richard Shelton in “Sinatra: Raw.” thewallis.org

Jan. 17

Fareed Zakaria moderates a panel with “Welcome to Chechnya” director David France and journalist Masha Gessen. welcometochechnya.com

Jan. 18

Brooklyn Academy of Music’s 35th annual Brooklyn Tribute to Dr. Martin Luther Jr. kicks off with a night of performances by PJ Morton, Tarriona “Tank” Ball, Vy Higginsen’s choir Sing Harlem!, BAM artist resident Timothy DuWhite and spoken word artist Ashley August. bam.org

Jan. 19

Andy Cohen leads a discussion with Bevy Smith about her memoir “Bevelations: Lessons From a Mutha, Auntie, Bestie.” 92y.org

Jan. 6

El Museo del Barrio hosts the 44th annual Three Kings Day Celebration, whose theme is “Fuerza Colectiva: Celebrating Our Roots and Diversity.” elmuseo.org

ABC hosts a virtual premiere screening of “Call Your Mother,” a comedy series starring Kyra Sedgwick, followed by a Q&A. abc.com

The American Cinematheque presents a Q&A with “Palm Springs” stars Andy Samberg, Cristin Milioti and J.K. Simmons. americancinematheque.com

The 92Y hosts a conversation with “Bridgerton” stars Phoebe Dynevor, Nicola Coughlan, Adjoa Andoh and Claudia Jessie. 92y.org

Jan. 11

The 30th annual IFP Gotham Awards includes 11 competitive awards along with tributes to Chadwick Boseman, Viola Davis, Steve McQueen and Ryan Murphy and the inaugural ensemble tribute to “The Trial of the Chicago 7.” gotham.ifp.org

Jan. 12

Politics and Prose bookstore presents Emily’s List president Stephanie Schriock, who discusses her new book, “Run to Win: Lessons in Leadership for Women Changing the World,” with Hillary Clinton. politics-prose.com

Dec. 31

Broadway on Demand presents “Speakeasy on Demand” with performances by Autumn Miller, Big Will Simmons, Miss Miranda, Hazel Honeysuckle, Dan Sperry, Christian Stoinev and Scooby, Mike Peele, Ivan “Flipz” Velez, Dushaun Thompson, DJ Brynn Taylor,and more. $125 ticket price includes delivery of a custom New Year’s Eve cocktail kit, including mixes, garnishes, Absolut Vodka, bourbon and more. Two shows only at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. ET. speakeasyondemand.com

Watch and listen to Gloria Gaynor perform her disco anthem “I Will Survive” during Times Square Alliance and Countdown Entertainment’s commercial-free Times Square New Year’s Eve webcast. Jonathan Bennett, star of Hallmark’s “The Christmas House” and “Mean Girls,” hosts. The evening will honor first responders and frontline and essential workers and their families. Starts at 3 p.m. PT with the official ball raising. timessquarenyc.org

Courtesy of Logo TV

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” stars Alaska, Bob the Drag Queen (above), Katya, Miz Cracker, Peppermint and Trixie Mattel host PEG Presents New Years Queens: Goodbye 2020!, an 11-hour event featuring performances by fellow drag royalty BeBe Zahara Benet, BenDeLaCreme, Boulet Brothers, Divina De Campo, Ginger Minj, Jinkx Monsoon, Jujubee, Manila Luzon, Sharon Needles and Trinity The Tuck. Live count-downs from London, New York and Los Angeles begin at 3 p.m. PT.

sessionslive.com/NewYearsQueens

DJ Steve Aoki performs during Grand Park’s NYELA, a partnership with Fuse and Aoki’s new Latin label, Dim Mak En Fuego. DJ Eddie One and Jessica Flores host, with performances from Bia, Mexican R&B group Aquihayaquihay and Venezuelan singer Andrekza. Starts at 11 p.m. PT. nyela.grandparkla.org

BTS headlines its management company Big Hit’s 2021 New Year’s Eve Live Presented by Weverse show outside Seoul. The lineup also includes Lee Hyun, Bumzu, Nu’est, GFriend, Tomorrow X Together and Enhyphen and special stages from Halsey, Lauv and Steve Aoki. You have to get up early though, because the festivities kick off at 4:30 a.m. PT. weverse.io

Dec. 17

Padma Lakshmi‘s third annual “Padma Puts on a Virtual Comedy Show” is hosted by Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang. youtube.com

Dec. 20

Virtual screening of “Then Comes the Evening” is followed by a Q&A with director Maja Novaković, SEEFest director Vera Mijojlić and executive director of The Frida Cinema Logan Crow.

Dec. 21

Writer-director Paul Greengrass and actor Helena Zengel take part in a conversation following the virtual premiere screening of “News of the World.” universalpictures.com

Dec. 10

Emily Blunt is interviewed by Annette Insdorf at the 92Y. 92y.org

Dec. 11

Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Billy Porter, Kim Petras, Cher, Sharon Osbourne, LL Cool J and Harvey Fierstein appear in Cyndi Lauper’s “Home for the Holidays” benefit for True Colors United. truecolorsunited.org

Dec. 12

NewFilmmakers Los Angeles co-hosts a virtual edition of its annual Film Festival InFocus: Middle Eastern, Arab & Dutch Cinema program. seedspark.com

Broadway star Shoshana Bean’s “Sing Your Hallelujah” holiday concert, filmed at the Apollo Theater, streams. singyourhallelujah.com

Dionne Warwick celebrates her 80th birthday by hosting a livestream Christmas concert with Billy Ray Cyrus, Johnny Mathis and Aloe Blacc. officialdionnewarwick.com

Magicians Elizabeth Messick, Michaelann Awesome, Patricia Magicia and Simone Turkington perform “A Night of Holiday Magic” as part of The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts’ The Sorting Room Sessions. thewallis.org

Dec. 16

Brave Hearts for Broadway’s “Holiday From the Heart,” featuring appearances by Laurie Metcalf and Daryl Roth and a performance by frontline and essential workers, benefits The Actors Fund. playbill.com

Dec. 2

92Y Talks presents “Marvel’s 616,” with Alison Brie, Andrew Rossi, Sarah Amos and Jason Sterman. 92y.org

Amjad Abu Alala’s “You Will Die at 20” kicks off the New York African Film Festival. Runs through Dec. 6. filmlinc.org

Dec. 3

Meryl Streep reads a tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg written by Gloria Steinem during Equality Now’s Virtual Global Gala. equalitynow.org

The premiere of “Half Brothers” includes a post-screening conversation with actors Luis Gerardo Méndez, Connor Del Rio, Juan Pablo Espinosa and director Luke Greenfield. focusfeatures.com

A conversation with executive producer and star Bryan Cranston and executive producer and writer Peter Moffat follows the premiere screening of Showtime’s “Your Honor.” showtime.com

Rob Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Dec. 4

Film at LACMA screens “The New Bauhaus,” followed by a conversation with director Alysa Nahmias. lacma.org

Ben Biscotti, Tony Schubert and Bobby Rossi open this year’s Holiday Road as a drive-thru experience at King Gillette Ranch in Calabasas. Runs through Jan. 10. holidayroadusa.com

Dec. 6

Black Design Collective hosts a conversation between Reebok’s new global creative director, Kerby Jean-Raymond, and designer TJ Walker. blackdesigncollective.com

Dec. 7

Oscar winner George Clooney is honored at the 13th annual MoMA Film Benefit. Presented by Chanel, the event benefits MoMA and Artist Relief, an emergency financial initiative for artists affected by the pandemic. moma.org

Dec. 8

HBO hosts the premiere of its latest doc, “The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart.” Director Frank Marshall offers introductory remarks. hbo.com