Musso & Frank Grill, Hollywood’s Oldest Restaurant, to Reopen in May

The oldest restaurant in Hollywood is reopening its doors to the public.

After being closed since July 29, Musso & Frank Grill announced that it will be open for dining room service on May 6. The venue will open to customers starting on May 10 at 5 p.m. as a part of its Mother’s Day celebration. Following the grand reopening, the venue’s operating hours will be 5-11 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 5-10 p.m. on Sunday.

Mark Echeverria, the current owner and great-grandson of John Musso, said that he will uphold all current COVID-19 safety precautions without jeopardizing any aspects of the venue’s legendary dining experience.

“With our reopening, we’re being very careful to ensure that our 100-plus years of tradition won’t change at all,” Echeverria said. “For instance, our menu will remain as intact as possible — we want to keep all of our original offerings. Another tradition that will return is our focus on handcrafted cocktails, including our signature martinis — stirred, not shaken — James Bond got it wrong! While the bar will remain closed for walk-up service, our guests can still order their favorite beverages and cocktails to be enjoyed at their tables. Most importantly, our style of service, friendly team and finest cuisine are not changing one bit!”

While the venue was closed, Echeverria set up a GoFundMe page in December to support the 84 furloughed employees during the pandemic. With over 800 donors contributing to the cause, the restaurant has raised over $110,000.

Located at 6669 Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, Musso & Frank Grill has been featured in a wide array of films and television series. Starting with Buster Keaton’s film “Cop” in 1922, the restaurant has appeared in productions such as “Ed Wood,” “Mad Men,” “Ocean’s Eleven,” “Ray Donovan,” “Swingers,” “The Kominsky Method” and most recently “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

After celebrating its 100th anniversary in Sep. 2019, Musso & Frank Grill became the first restaurant to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic began, the venue expanded its space with three new private dining rooms.

Reservations can be made at mussoandfrank.com.