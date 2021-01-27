Joe Hollendoner to Succeed Lorri L. Jean as Los Angeles LGBT Center CEO in 2022

San Francisco AIDS Foundation CEO Joe Hollendoner will replace Lorri L. Jean as the Los Angeles LGBT Center’s CEO when she retires in July 2022.

“I look forward to working with the center’s board, staff and partners to ensure that the center not only continues to be a trusted provider of care to the communities it currently serves, but that we deepen our work to address the racial disparities and systemic racism that prohibits all members of the LGBTQ+ community from thriving,” Hollendoner said, in a statement. “I also remain committed to maintaining and expanding the center’s role as a national and global LGBTQ+ movement leader.”

Hollendoner, who has bachelor’s and master’s degrees in social work from the University of Illinois at Chicago, has led SFAF since 2016. In his time, he significantly increased donations to support the organization’s life-saving services and led the adoption of a five-year plan to expand health and social services and prioritize racial justice. He also served as chief of staff and first deputy commissioner at the Chicago Department of Public Health and in several roles at Howard Brown Health, the largest LGBTQ health organization in the Midwest.

“At times like this, leadership matters,” Phill Wilson, founder of the Black AIDS Institute, said of Hollendoner’s selection. “The Los Angeles LGBT Center is a vitally important organization for our community, and it is also large and very complex. Joe is one of the few people in the country with the skills, experience and passion required to lead this organization into the future.”

The announcement concludes a four-month search to fill the position. Over the course of a one-year transition period, Hollendoner will work alongside Jean as the center’s executive director.

“I am delighted that the board selected Joe,” Jean said. “I’ve seen him in action and watched him grow [SFAF] and infuse his progressive values throughout its work.”