LadyGang Podcast Hosts Launch Charitable Initiative with Period Care Company Saalt

The LadyGang podcast and its hosts Keltie Knight, Becca Tobin and Jac Vanek have launched their first official charitable initiative — partnering with the period care company Saalt to provide vital resources for women in need.

“At LadyGang our mission is to make women feel less alone and we have made our mark as the podcast who will talk about anything,” Knight, Tobin and Vanek said in a statement announcing the partnership, which continues the hosts’ mission to help women feel less alone by offering content that’s “unapologetic, unfiltered, and very real.”

“We fell in love with using menstrual cups, and wanted to shout how great they are from the top of our ovaries!” the trio explained. “We are thrilled to provide period care to women who are less fortunate than us, because there are enough things that make ladylife difficult and overwhelming and being comfortable during your period shouldn’t be one of them.”

For every purchase of LadyGang merchandise on their official website, theladygang.com, the trio will donate one Saalt menstrual cup to a woman in need through Equal Period, a Los Angeles-based nonprofit, and through WISER, a secondary school for girls in Muhuru Bay, Kenya. Equal Period, founded by Sophene Avedissian, works with domestic violence and temporary housing shelters throughout the city of Los Angeles to provide period care products to those who otherwise may not have access to them.

“As a female founder entrenched in the menstrual care industry, I have a first-hand view into the needs of a stigmatized market that has stifled women’s progress for centuries,” Cherie Hoeger, Saalt’s CEO and co-founder, said about partnering with the crew. “LadyGang’s refreshing approach to counter stigmas through real and open conversations is exactly what our modern world needs to bring awareness to the realities of period poverty and spur progress for marginalized women and girls across the globe.”

Since Saalt’s launch in 2018, it has donated more than 20,000 period cups to underprivileged women and girls in 35 countries.

The ladies of the LadyGang podcast just celebrated 450 episodes and 125 million downloads, with recent episodes featuring Whitney Cummings, Darren Criss and Este Haim. Since its launch in 2015, the show was nominated for a Webby Award, a People’s Choice Award and, in 2016, named podcast of the year. The hosts also recently launched their LadySecrets campaign (call hotline 1-844-SXY-LADY) for a follow-up book to their New York Times bestseller “Act Like a Lady.”

Each of the items the LadyGang offers on their site is “LadySourced,” using feedback from their community of fans, through polls, surveys and social media conversations. Items range from their LazyGang collection of athleisurewear, to a signed copy of their book. Later this fall, the ladies will release more fashion items, including exclusive stretch knit day dresses and “the swacket,” a specialty designed multi-purpose sweater and jacket. The new fashion items come after the LadyGang’s first nationwide fashion collection with Express.