Katherine Heigl Details Major Neck Surgery: ‘I Am Now Bionic’

“Firefly Lane” star Katherine Heigl has shared that she is now “bionic” after undergoing major neck surgery.

On Thursday, Heigl posted a photo sporting a neck brace and revealed that she had surgery to insert two titanium disks into her neck.

“Well…I am now bionic!! Two titanium disk now inhabit my neck and I can probably stand on my head for like hours,” Heigl wrote. “I’m not gonna try it just yet but give me a few months and I’ll blow your mind!!”

In a post a few days prior, Heigl said that she was in L.A. “to deal with a herniated disk” in her neck. After undergoing the surgery, she penned her thanks to the team of doctors that “saved me from the most excruciating pain I have ever experienced and blessed me with a new pain free lease on life.”

“I really feel like they deserve a big giant shoutout of gratitude and appreciation so I’m gonna give it to them,” Heigl wrote. “@thebackdoctorapp thank you for treating me like a human being and giving me so much of your time and attention to help me truly understand what to expect and what all my options were. Thank you for your tremendous talent and expertise and for saving my neck! @cedarssinai in Marina del ray thank you for your incredible and compassionate care and attention! Heading into surgery and hospital stays is always a bit scary and you guys could not have made me feel more comfortable or taken care of!”

Heigl also shared x-rays from before and after the surgery in the post, showing exactly where the titanium disks are placed.

Heigl ended the post with a note about St. Patrick’s Day: “Clearly I’ve been blessed with the luck of the Irish today!”