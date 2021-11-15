Kaia Gerber to Star as Daisy in Table Read of ‘The Great Gatsby’ for amfAR Benefit (EXCLUSIVE)

Kaia Gerber is dipping her toe into some more acting.

The model, who appeared on Ryan Murphy’s FX series “American Horror Story: Double Feature,” stars as Daisy in an upcoming table read of “The Great Gatsby.” The Acting for a Cause reading will benefit amfAR.

“Having the opportunity to play Daisy was such an honor,” Gerber told me Monday. “‘The Great Gatsby’ has always been one of my favorite books, and I always felt there were so many layers to Daisy in particular. I loved exploring those layers on a deeper level. Being able to do this alongside incredible actors and for an important cause made the experience so much more meaningful to me.”

Check out my exclusive first look at the trailer above.

The cast also includes Jake Picking (“Hollywood”), Mason Gooding (“Booksmart,” “Scream,”), Josephine Langford (“After,” “After We Collided”) and Nat Wolff (“Mainstream,” “Home Again”). Rounding out the cast are Owen Thiele, Rivkah Reyes, Ty Molbak and Kahyun Kim.

The actors were styled by Jared Eng in Dolce & Gabbana. The fashion line will also serve as the program’s lead sponsor and will match every donation to the HIV/AIDS organization up to $15,000.

“They say directing is 90 percent casting, so being able to do both makes the work that much more gratifying! I wanted to give actors who I am personally excited about roles they can really explore,” said Brando Crawford, Acting for a Cause’s founder and the reading’s director. “Usually ‘Gatsby’ is cast older but in the novel they are in their 20s and 30s, closer in age to this group of actors.”

Crawford also revealed his next reading will be “The Breakfast Club.”

“The Great Gatsby” reading will post on Acting for a Cause’s website and YouTube channel and amFAR’s Tiltify page on Friday, Nov. 19 at 6 p.m. PT.