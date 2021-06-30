Just For Laughs Comedy Festival Returns With New Hybrid Format

Just For Laughs Montréal announced that the comedy festival will return with an all-new hybrid format on July 26-31.

Featuring performances and appearances from some of the world’s most influential names in comedy, this year’s festival will combine online and in-person shows live from Montréal, New York City and Los Angeles.

For the first time ever, the Just For Laughs Awards Show will be made available to stream online for free. The ceremony will pay tribute to four honorees who made a significant impact in the world of comedy.

Dave Chappelle will be honored with the Comedy Person of the Year award, while Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo will receive the Comedy Writers of the Year award for their comedy hit, “Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar.” The writers and cast of “Ted Lasso” will be honored with this year’s Comedy Series of the Year Award, which will be accepted by co-creators Bill Lawrence and star Jason Sudeikis. Meanwhile, Bowen Yang will receive the Breakout Comedy Star of the Year award for his work on “Saturday Night Live” and “Awkwafina is Nora From Queens.”

The show will stream online for free on July 28 at hahaha.com.

“We’re so proud of this year’s award show as we’re starting to come out of what was a really hard time for our comedy community,” said Bruce Hills, Just For Laughs president. “We’re honoring comedy storytellers who entertained and inspired us through this challenging past year. We’re thrilled that for the first time, we are able to invite audiences to join us online. It’s going to be a really great celebration.”

For its New York City hub, “The Daily Show” correspondent Dulcé Sloan will host a night featuring live performances by Todd Barry, Michael Kosta, Marina Franklin and others. It will air for free online beginning July 28. In L.A., Carol’s Second Act alum Sabrina Jalees will host a night that will feature live sets from Yashere, Maz Jobrani, Alonzo Bodden, Jeremy Hotz, Liza Treyger, and Rachel Feinstein live. It will stream free online beginning July 29.

Bert Kreischer will receive Variety’s prestigious Creative Impact in Comedy Award on July 27 in recognition of his achievements in comedy over the last two decades. He will be placed in rare company with fellow comic Chris Rock, the only other comedian to receive such an award. The event will take place in L.A. on July 27 at the Hollywood Improv, then air for free online on July 30.

Other programming at this year’s programming includes Date Night with Chris & Vanessa, Quake’s House with Earthquake, The Nasty Show, The Alternative Show, Comedy Night in Canada, New Faces showcases and shows programmed by Kevin Hart’s Laugh Out Loud brand.

The renowned industry conference, ComedyPRO, will also return in a digital fashion this year. The coveted New Faces showcases, Variety’s 10 Comics to Watch presented by Cohen Gardner LLP and the Eat My Shorts competition will also be making a return.

Additional programming announcements and the full 2021 schedule will be released next month.