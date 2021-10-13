Jamie Lee Curtis Attends ‘Halloween Kills’ Premiere Dressed as Her Mom’s Iconic ‘Psycho’ Character

Jamie Lee Curtis dressed as her mother Janet Leigh from the horror classic “Psycho” at the costume party premiere of “Halloween Kills” on Tuesday night at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. Curtis commanded attention when she hit the black arrivals carpet in a blonde wig and blue dress while carrying a bloody shower curtain.

“It’s the ultimate good versus evil,” Curtis said of the “Halloween” franchise. “Laurie Strode represents the quotidian, quintessential, innocent American teenage girl, that that is innocence personified. And when you collide it with the essence of evil which is Michael Meyers, you create a tension that you the audience member wants to protect her.”

Jason Blum and Tristian Eggerling

The sequel to the most recent “Halloween” film, “Halloween Kills” premieres Oct. 15. The film follows Laurie Strode and her family as they band together with the other survivors of Haddonfield, Ill. to hunt down Michael Meyers and end his reign of terror once and for all.

“It’s old school. Every western has a good guy and a bad guy. Shakespeare, the Greeks, there’s always been this collision between good and evil, and it’s been very successful and emotional at the same time,” Curtis told Variety.

Donna Langley, Anthony Michael Hall, Judy Greer, David Gordon Green and Jamie Lee Curtis

The film tackles themes of fear and the gravity of death, but director David Gordon Green explained that the beauty of the franchise also lies within the audience’s ability to take away their own lessons from the story. Green arrived in costume as an old-school movie theater ticket man, dressed in a red suit with yellow detailing.

“The beauty of Michael Meyers is it’s an expressionless, emotionless face, and so we can project our fear onto him, or if you like having fun at a scary movie, let’s go scream our heads off and eat some popcorn,” Green said.

Dorit Kemsley, Kathy Hilton, Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna

The original premiere date for “Halloween Kills” was slated nearly a full year ago but was delayed due to the pandemic. “It was so hard when the movie was finished, and we didn’t get to show it, so I’m very glad we’re getting to show it in the best theater in the world here,” said producer Jason Blum, dressed as Laurie Strode in a blonde wig, green jacket and white shirt.

Curtis, Green and Blum introduced the film before the screening (“Happy fucking Halloween!” yelled Curtis to a cheering audience), which was immediately followed by a rooftop afterparty at the nearby Dream Hotel.