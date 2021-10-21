Gucci to Stage Fashion Show in Front of TCL Chinese Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard

Gucci announced on Thursday morning that it’s coming to the heart of Hollywood.

Creative director Alessandro Michele (above with Billie Eilish) will present his upcoming collection, called Gucci Love Parade, during a fashion show along Hollywood Boulevard on Nov. 2.

As WWD first reported, the show will take place in front of the historic TCL Chinese Theatre.

“Gucci is proud to highlight the intersection of creativity and culture within the City of Los Angeles, poised for rebirth post pandemic,” the iconic fashion house said in a statement. “As part of Gucci’s Changemakers program, powered by Gucci Equilibrium, Gucci will provide significant support to the Los Angeles and Hollywood communities through a donation to the city’s most critical needs: homelessness and mental health.”

Recipients of the donations include YMCA Hollywood, SOLE FOLKS, Los Angeles College Promise, My Friend’s Place, Happy Hippie Foundation and the Los Angeles LGBT Center.

Last year, Michele collaborated on a series of short films with Gus Van Sant to present his latest collection. The star-studded cast included Eilish, Harry Styles, Florence Welch and Jeremy O. Harris. In 2018, Michele launched the Gucci Guilty fragrance at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

The show follows a long list of high-end houses that have recently staged various productions in and around Los Angeles. Louis Vuitton offered private shopping with its two-week Savoir-Faire activation at Goya Studios on North Cahuenga Boulevard. Three stages were built to highlight the French luxury brand’s furniture pieces and accessories. Gowns worn by Nicole Kidman, Cynthia Erivo, Regina King and Maria Bakalova were also on display.

In February, LV set up a temporary residency pop-up for its 2021 spring/summer men’s collection on Rodeo Drive. The windowless 1,600-square-foot structure featured 119 pieces from the collection. The pop-up also included stops in Miami, Shanghai, Paris and Tokyo.

Hermes also has plans for L.A. It recently sent out save-the-dates for “a grand soir rouge et noir” taking place in the city on Nov. 10. The email reads, “Prepare your red and black attire.”

Meanwhile, “Ted Lasso” stars Juno Temple and Phil Dunster will host Neiman Marcus’ party for its 2021 fantasy holiday gifts on the Paramount lot on Oct. 26. DJ Alexandra Richards will provide the music. Dress code is “festive cocktail.”