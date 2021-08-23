Freeform Announces Lineup for Fourth Annual ‘Halloween Road’ Event (EXCLUSIVE)

Freeform has announced plans for its fourth annual “Halloween Road” activation, which kicks off the network’s haunting ‘31 Nights of Halloween’ programming, with an outdoor immersive experience featuring the worlds of “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas,” “Hocus Pocus,” “The Addams Family” and more.

“Freeform’s Halloween Road” experience will take place at Heritage Square Museum in Los Angeles and is open to the public from Friday, Oct. 1, through Tuesday, Oct. 5. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, Sept. 1, at 10 a.m. PT (prices start at $37) and can be purchased at 31nightsofhalloween.com.

“We’re thrilled to bring back our beloved ‘Halloween Road’ to the fans,” said Joe Ortiz, Freeform senior vice president of content marketing, announcing the lineup. “Freeform continues to create innovative events that truly deliver one-of-a-kind fan experiences. This year, attendees will be treated to an unbelievable night where they can interact with some of the most celebrated Halloween entertainment properties in the world.”

New activations for this year’s edition of “Halloween Road,” sponsored by Hyundai, include:

Extended “Hocus Pocus” Drag Show – Fans will be treated to an in-depth drag show featuring scenes from “Hocus Pocus” and starring the Sanderson Sisters.

Beer and Wine Garden – Guests 21+ will now have the option to indulge in spooky drinks at the new beer and wine garden. Ghouls and goblins who purchase these tickets will have access to VIP placement for the drag show.

Finkelstein’s Lab from “Tim Burton’s Nightmare Before Christmas” – This iconic scene will return for the first time since Freeform’s inaugural Halloween event. Beware of Sally’s green soup!

“The Addams Family” Mansion – Step up to the creepy, kooky, mysterious and spooky mansion and pose for a photo in Pugsley’s new electric chair.

This year’s “Halloween Road” will also include double the amount of trick-or-treat stations, because, as Freeform’s release points out “it wouldn’t be Halloween without candy.” Attendees will collect a complimentary trick-or-treat bag to gather their sweet treats. Guests will also have the opportunity to interact with their favorite Halloween characters, including Sarah and Winne Sanderson and Billy Butcherson from “Hocus Pocus;” the Ghostbusters, “The Addams Family’s” Uncle Fester, Wednesday Addams and more.

Fan-favorite exhibits will also return, including the Sanderson Sisters’ Cottage and Billy’s grave in Old Burial Hill from “Hocus Pocus”; Spiral Hill, Halloween Town Hall, Oogie Boogie’s Lair and Lock Shock and Barrel’s Treehouse from “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”; Stay Puft Marshmallow Man and the Ecto-1 from “Ghostbusters.”