Elton John Oscar Party Goes Virtual With Dua Lipa Performing, Neil Patrick Harris as Co-Host

Neil Patrick Harris has been tapped to host the 29th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards pre-party special alongside Sir Elton John and his husband, David Furnish. Additionally, Dua Lipa will perform along with other names to be announced.

Since 1992, the Academy Awards Viewing Party has supported the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s efforts to raise money and public awareness for the continually evolving AIDS epidemic. This year, the foundation will raise funds for young people at risk and living with HIV all over the world. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, UNAIDS estimates that there will be an extra half million deaths from AIDS this year in sub-Saharan Africa.

The one-hour event will stream at four different times to meet each region’s broadcast of the Academy Awards: North America (April 25 at 7 p.m. ET); U.K. and Europe (April 26 at 7 p.m. GMT); Australia and New Zealand (April 26 at 7 p.m. AEST) and an optional repeat on April 26 at 10 p.m. ET. Each livestream will be able to host up to 100,000 attendees through Cisco Webex.

“This year, we are bringing our Oscar Party into people’s homes for the first time virtually for an unforgettable evening with David (Furnish), myself, our dear friend Neil Patrick Harris and the incredible Dua Lipa plus many fabulous surprise names,” John said in a statement. “Now more than ever, we need to ensure that one pandemic does not override another, and we cannot forget the 38 million people living with HIV globally who need our care, love and support so we hope everyone joins us for this special one of a kind Oscar pre-party.”

The famed Oscar party will be produced by Fulwell 73 at Rosewood London. Tickets for the Oscar pre-show special are on sale for $19.99 on Ticketmaster.