Anthony Fauci to Be Honored at Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation Gala

The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation announced it will host its Ball to End AIDS fundraising gala on Sept. 17 at West Hollywood Park.

At the gala, sponsored by Gilead Sciences, Inc. and American Airlines, the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation will honor Dr. Anthony Fauci, Sandra Thurman and The American Foundation for AIDS Research (amfAR) with the Elizabeth Taylor Commitment to End AIDS Award.

The ball will include a seated dinner for 350 guests, a live auction hosted by Lydia Fenet in partnership with Christie’s, a live performance from a yet-to-be-announced musical guest and dancing. The event will showcase an exclusive up-close look at the Elizabeth Taylor Archive, including highlights from the late actor’s personal life, film career and humanitarian legacy.

Fauci is the director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and Thurman serves as the chief strategy officer for the Office of the United States Global AIDS Coordinator and Heath Diplomacy and the director of the Joseph W. Blount Center for Health and Human Rights at Emory University’s Rollins School of Public Health. AmfAR is an international nonprofit dedicated to supporting AIDS research, HIV prevention, treatment education and policy advocacy.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation, which helps underserved people living with or affected by HIV and AIDS. Through its initiative “HIV Is Not a Crime,” the foundation fights to modernize HIV laws so that people living with the virus cannot be charged and branded as criminals.

Tickets are available for purchase at the foundation’s website, where people may also donate directly to the cause.