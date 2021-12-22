‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Red Carpet Postponed Due to COVID Concerns

The red carpet premiere of Disney Plus’ “The Book of Boba Fett” has been postponed due to COVID concerns.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we will be postponing the ‘Boba Fett’ fan event,” the studio said in a statement Wednesday morning. “It will be relocated to the 8th of February in celebration of the finale.”

The special screening was originally scheduled for Jan. 4 at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood. Expected guests were Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy and Ming-Na Wen, with more names to be announced at a future date.

The latest “Star Wars” spinoff series is set within the timeline of “The Mandalorian,” where Temuera Morrison first reprised his fan-favorite bounty hunter role. “The Book of Boba Fett” premieres on Disney Plus on Dec. 29.

This is not the first in-person event to be canceled or postponed due to growing concerns over the Omicron variant, which now accounts for 73% of new COVID-19 cases, according to the CDC. Earlier this week, the Palm Springs International Film Festival canceled its in-person awards gala and BAFTA Los Angeles shelved its annual tea party.

Broadway is also suffering a wave of cancellations due to rising COVID-19 cases, with productions like “Hamilton,” “MJ The Musical,” “Mrs. Doubtfire: The Musical” and “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical” calling off shows due to coronavirus outbreaks within their respective companies. Broadway box office juggernauts such as “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” “Ain’t Too Proud,” “Freestyle Love Supreme,” “Moulin Rouge!” and “Jagged Little Pill” have also canceled upcoming shows.