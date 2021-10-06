David Rockwell-Designed Civilian Hotel Opening in New York’s Theater District, Hopes to Attract Broadway Stars and Fans

A new hotel is popping up in the heart of New York’s Theater District that’s inspired by and hopes to amplify Broadway. Civilian, from Sixty Collective hotelier Jason Pomeranc and designed by Tony-winning David Rockwell, has 27 stories and 203 rooms and is chock-full of theatrical memorabilia. More than 250 pieces of theater-centric art, including sketches, still photos, costumes and custom furnishings, are incorporated in the public spaces. Forty-one sconces feature sketches of Broadway houses by set designers such as Derek McLane, Es Devlin, Scott Pask, Tony Walton and Mimi Lien.

“This hotel links my two greatest passions, which is theater and hospitality,” Rockwell tells Variety.

Opening later in the fall (no official date has been announced), the hotel will display in its lobby black-and-white photos by Little Fang, the husband-and-wife team known for their opening-night portraits. A secret garden, a library with a piano and a rooftop bar are sure to attract Broadway fans and creatives alike. “In the back of my mind has always been if you could create a center for the Broadway world that really honored them and brought a lot of insiders in, it would give audiences a chance to step into an authentic world that you can’t get anywhere else,” Rockwell says.

Partial proceeds from Civilian will be donated to the American Theater Wing. “Broadway is so important to the revitalization of New York City,” Pomeranc says. “Helping people get back on their feet makes us feel like we’re doing good, but also shows that we’re a part of the community and not an interloper. I think that’s really important.” 305 W. 48th St., New York City