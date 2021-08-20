Chadwick Boseman to Be Honored in Special Tribute at Stand Up to Cancer Fundraiser

Chadwick Boseman will be honored in a special tribute during Stand Up to Cancer’s (SU2C) fundraising telecast and streaming event on Saturday.

The late actor’s wife Simone Boseman and SU2C host Anthony Anderson will honor him during the biennial fundraising telecast and streaming event. Boseman passed away last year, at the age of 43, after a private battle with colon cancer.

The Academy Award-nominated actor is beloved for his work as the superhero T’Challa in four films, including Marvel’s “Black Panther,” a cultural phenomenon which broke box office records and earned a best picture Oscar nomination. The actor’s final performance as T’Challa began airing Wednesday, when his voice was featured in the second episode of Marvel’s “What If…?” series, now streaming on Disney Plus.

Boseman stepped into the legendary shoes of Jackie Robinson in “42,” James Brown in “Get on Up” and Thurgood Marshall in “Marshall.” The actor also starred in 2019’s “21 Bridges” (which he also produced alongside his partner Logan Coles, under their Xception Content banner) and earned critical acclaim for his work in Spike Lee’s “Da 5 Bloods.”

His performance as Levee in the screen adaptation of August Wilson’s “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” earned the actor a posthumous Academy Award nomination and as well as wins for best actor at the NAACP Image, Critics’ Choic, and Screen Actors Guild Awards, among others. Simone Boseman accepted a number of those awards in Boseman’s honor while also advocating for cancer awareness.

The announcement from Stand Up to Cancer notes that colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death among men and women combined in the United States. Black people in the U.S. are 20 percent more likely to be diagnosed with colon cancer and 40 percent more likely to die from it. However, with routine screening, colorectal cancer is one of the most preventable cancers and is beatable in 90% of cases, when detected early.

“Stand Up to Cancer’s” fundraising telecast and streaming event begins Sat., Aug. 21 at 8 p.m. ET and PT/7 p.m. CT. This year’s event is executive produced by Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth, with Anderson, Ken Jeong, Tran Ho and Sofia Vergara hosting.

The biennial event will air simultaneously on more than 60 participating media platforms across the United States and Canada, including all four major broadcast networks in the U.S.