Secretary of Education Miguel A. Cardona Helps CAA Launch Mentoring Program

Creative Artists Agency held an event on Wednesday at Fairfax High School in Los Angeles to launch the Ready Set mentoring program, which highlights the nationwide need for tutors.

Ready Set is an online recruitment campaign that addresses the loss of learning and relational mentors among K-12 public school students in the U.S., particularly those who live in historically marginalized communities. The campaign will run through Sept. 2021 and build a strong volunteer pipeline for the academic year ahead.

“Ready Set was created to make it as simple as possible for tutors and mentors to volunteer to help kids,” CAA co-chairman and Ready Set advisory board member Richard Lovett told Variety. “In our 25 years of supporting public schools, the need has never been greater.”

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel A. Cardona and other leaders highlighted the importance of re-engaging students this summer, building America’s student support network and creating excitement around returning to in-person learning this fall.

“With the help of Ready Set mentors, we will help students recover this year,” Cardona said while speaking at the event. “To be a part of this important network, I’m asking folks to consider tutoring, mentoring, or serving with Ready Set. By volunteering, you can support students accelerate their learning to build strong relationships with caring adults.”

Cardona attended the event with a number of sports and entertainment figures as well as leaders in the non-profit education sphere. Attendees included Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti; Bryan Lourd, co-chairman of CAA; David Shapiro, CEO of Mentor; Doc Rivers, NBA coach and former player; Kylie Cantrall, Disney star and TikTok influencer; Jason Collins, NBA Cares ambassador and former NBA player; Craig Smith, former NBA player; Nick Melvoin, vice president of the Los Angeles Unified Board; Megan K. Reilly, interim Los Angeles Unified superintendent; and Sharhonda Bossier, CEO of Education Leaders of Color.

CAA created the initiative with the U.S. Department of Education, in collaboration with Mentor, VolunteerMatch, schoolhouse.world and AmeriCorps.