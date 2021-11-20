Britney Spears’ Fiancé Sam Asghari Thanks Pop Singer For Helping Put His Acting Career ‘On the Map’

Britney Spears’ fiancé Sam Asghari is speaking out now that the pop singer’s conservatorship is over.

“I am so happy for her and I’ve been a backbone for her as much as I could, but this is all on her,” Asghari told me at the “House of Gucci” premiere Thursday night at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. “She’s been a rock. She inspires me. She loves her fans. So you know, all the fans and her effort, kind of make this become, you know, possible. So I’m happy for her.”

He says he “absolutely” believed that Spears would win the legal battle. “It’s amazing for me to feel the love for her and for her to see how many people love her because of the love that she gave other people,” he said, “They’re just giving it back to her.”

In addition to helping plan their wedding, Asghari continues to pursue his acting career. He recently appeared on “Black Monday” after popping up on “Hacks” as a “sexy Santa.” He also has a part in “Hot Seat,” an upcoming thriller starring Mel Gibson and Shannen Doherty. “I’m just living my life and having a great moment,” Asghari said. “And I just want to thank [Spears] so much for putting me on the map as far as, you know, everything else that’s going on in my career. She helped me so much with that. Let’s be real. Let’s be real now, right?”

Asghari wasn’t wearing Gucci at the premiere. Instead, he opted for another legendary Italian fashion house: Versace. “I’m not a glamorous guy, but everything good?” he said before offering to do a fashion spin for our camera. “Zoom in.”

Donatella Versace is designing Spears’ wedding dress. “She’s been so kind,” he said of the designer. “Britney loves her.”

He added, “Man, it’s just an amazing time. I’m just living my life and we’re going to have such an amazing future together. So I just can’t wait for all that to happen.”