‘Bridgerton’-Worthy Corsets Land in L.A. With Lingerie Label Fleur Du Mal

The ladies of “Bridgerton” aren’t the only ones flaunting corsets these days. Just one month after the steamy Netflix show premiered last winter, luxury RTW and lingerie label Fleur du Mal saw a 30% uptick in sales of period-inspired pieces such as bustiers and corsets, staples of the line.

Now, spurred by an overall five-fold increase in of sexy lingerie during the last year (not to mention a spike in silk robes and slip dresses driven by stay-at-home orders), the brand has unveiled its new West Coast flagship, and second brick-and mortar, in West Hollywood,. Envisioned in tandem with design firm Perron-Roettinger, the space a one-stop shop for Fleur du Mal’s provocative pieces, favored by the likes of Kendall Jenner, Laverne Cox and Jennifer Lopez.

“We have a loyal following in L.A.. It was a natural next location for us after opening New York,” says Jennifer Zuccarini, who launched the brand in 2012 after co-founding Kiki de Montparnasse in 2005 and cutting her teeth at Victoria’s Secret. “Our collection is also silky, glam and not super heavy, which is perfect for sunny L.A. days and even hotter L.A. nights, post-pandemic.”

“Bridgerton”-worthy pieces include the Hampton bustier (which sold out in pre-order), as well as the lifting Satin Bullet bodysuit and the Bouquet Lace strapless satin bustier top. “We’re in a moment where there is a lot of focus on accentuating the waist. It’s universally considered a sign of beauty to have a distinct waist to hip ratio, no matter what size you are,” says Zuccarini. “A corset is going to do that for you.”

519 N. Almont Dr., fleurdumal.com.