‘Black Widow’ Premieres in Hamptons With David Harbour, Drew Barrymore, Don Lemon and More

A screening of “Black Widow” in the Hamptons over the 4th of July weekend attracted a star-studded crowd.

The guest list included David Harbour, who plays The Red Guardian in the latest installment of the MCU, and Drew Barrymore, Ellen Pompeo, Chris Ivery, Brooke Shields, Chris Henchy, Gayle King, Don Lemon, Tim Malone, Zachary Quinto, Christie Brinkley, Jennifer Esposito, Jesper Vesterstrøm, John and Justine Leguizamo, Stephanie March, Dan Benton, Kyle MacLachlan, Desiree Gruber, Maye Musk, Wendi Murdoch, Donna Karan, Cynthia Nixon, Christine Marinoni, Shawn Levy, Laurie Anderson, Bruce Weber, Nan Bush, Kathryn Gallagher, Bryce Lorenzo, Alexa Ray Joel, Marci Klein, Sophie Sumner, James Turlington, Daniel Benedict and Cinema Society founder Andrew Saffir.

Don Lemon, John Leguizamo Neil Rasmus/BFA.com

The Cinema Society and Synchrony premiere took place on Friday at the Regal UA East Hampton Cinema. A party followed at Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann’s house. The menu featured fried chicken, lobster rolls, sashimi, mac & cheese, salad, burrata, and brownies. The cocktails included Natasha Romanoff’s Margarita, The Black Widow Berry Smash and The Red Guardian.

Cynthia Nixon, Max Nixon-Marinoni, Christine Marinoni Neil Rasmus/BFA.com

A fan event premiere took place at the El Capitan in Hollywood earlier in the week. The film, starring Scarlett Johansson in the title role and Florence Pugh as her sister Yelena, hits theaters July 8. “I have no doubt that people will embrace the movie and go see it on the big screen and I encourage them,” Marvel Studios executive vice president of film production Victoria Alonso told Variety at the fan event. “I think that there are measures in place. I think that hopefully people are vaccinated and those that feel they have to wear a mask will wear a mask. This is a movie about finding ourselves and I think if COVID has taught us something, it’s you have to find your fit and you have to find yourself.”