Summer’s Best New and Newly-Reopened Los Angeles Restaurants

As the city fully re-opens, Los Angeles restaurants are pulling out all the stops to welcome back patrons. Some have been open for outdoor dining throughout, others are just now reopening, but they’re all in the mood to celebrate after the past 18 months that devastated the restaurant world. And while a few spots braved opening during the pandemic, even more new exciting places to eat and drink are on the horizon across the city, from Pasadena to downtown L.A. to the beach cities.

Here are some of the top spots in town that are either new or celebrating their full reopenings.

Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen

Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen, run by Yonnie Hagos and Ajay Relan along with partner Issa Rae, closed indoor dining at all three of its locations for more than a year. Now, the full menu is available indoors and outside in View Park, Inglewood and the newest location in Eagle Rock. New items include the Affogato Float with dairy-free coconut ice cream, double shot espresso, chocolate sauce, cream soda and coco dust.

Tatel in Beverly Hills Courtesy Tatel

101 Coffee Shop

Screenwriters and comedians had a moment of panic when the beloved 101 Coffee Shop closed during the pandemic. But good news is on the horizon as the owners of buzzy bakery Clark Street Bread plan to reopen the industry-favorite Franklin Ave. spot as Clark Street Diner sometime in September.

Danny Boy’s Famous Original

Daniel Holzman, who created New York’s wildly popular chain of Meatball Shops, is branching out to downtown Los Angeles with Danny Boy’s Famous Original, serving New York-style pies by the slice or whole pies, along with meatball sandwiches and chicken parm. Located at the Wells Fargo Center’s new Halo food hall, Danny Boy’s will open in August.

Tatel

Sports stars Pau Gasol, Christiano Ronaldo and Rafael Nadal are teaming up to bring the stylish modern Spanish dishes from Madrid restaurant Tatel to the former Nic’s space in Beverly Hills.

The Girl and the Goat:

Chef Stephanie Izard’s popular Chicago eatery opened in July in Downtown L.A.’s Arts District.

Matū

From Sugarfish’s Jerry Greenberg and partners, Matu features an all-Wagyu steakhouse menu. Located on S. Beverly Drive in Beverly Hills.

Grandmaster Recorders

From the folks behind E.P. & L.P., Grandmaster will offer a full restaurant and rooftop lounge in the former recording studio on Cahuenga Boulevard in Hollywood. Look for an opening later this summer.

Angelini Osteria ’s famous green lasagna Courtesy Ryan Tanaka/Angelini Osteria

Angelini Osteria

Could it really be 20 years since Angelini Osteria opened on Beverly Boulevard? Somehow, amazingly, it has been, and one of the entertainment industry’s favorite restaurants has expanded its outdoor dining area not just on the sidewalk but in a small courtyard next to the restaurant. Over the years, everyone from Neil Patrick Harris, Jimmy Kimmel, Charlize Theron and Hailey Bieber to chefs Wolfgang Puck and Giada De Laurentiis has enjoyed the warm hospitality of Gino and Elizabeth Angelini. The kitchen is still firing on all cylinders, and of course the famous green lasagna is still on the menu. Don’t miss the fried squash blossoms, Santa Barbara sea urchin linguini, the grilled swordfish and the Colorado lamb chops.

Angler ’s show-stopping radicchio Courtesy Angler

Angler

L.A.’s high-style temple to imaginatively-presented seafood has reopened at the revamped Beverly Center, focusing on sustainable practices and fish cooked over the open wood fire. Angler focuses on ingredients carefully sourced from fisherman, gatherers, ranchers and farmers, with show-stopping presentations of dishes like Angler Reserve Caviar with banana pancakes, radicchio with X.O. sauce and antelope tartare, bigeye tuna, whole sea bream and striped bass.

Agnes

A restaurant that’s also a cheesery? Yes, please! Old Town Pasadena’s brand-new Agnes is open for dinner, with brunch coming soon, and the adjacent cheese and provisions shop opens at noon with a takeaway menu of sandwiches and salad. Dinner has a rustic American feel with loaded baked potato dumplings, wood-fired seasonal vegetables, deep-dish cheesy bread and proteins including crispy steelhead trout and grass-fed ribeye steak. Agnes looks that perfect spot for a glass of wine and cheese or charcuterie board that seem like they should be everywhere, but can be strangely hard to find.

Bicyclette

Walter and Margarita Manzke have branched out beyond the much-loved Republique with the new French bistro Bicyclette. Located in the comfortable Pico Boulevard space that formerly housed Picca, Bicyclette offers an all-French wine list divided by region to help burnish your knowledge of vins de soif and vins de garde. Start off with cocktails like the Kir Royale and Miyako Hotel Special, and try the Burgundy escargot en croute, bouillabaisse, moules marinieres, Wagyu ribeye and the famous Church & State dessert board, Read more about Bicyclette here.

E.P.

The stylish La Cienega Boulevard spot E.P., below L.P.’s buzzy rooftop lounge has an all-new menu. It’s goodbye to the Asian fusion concept and hello modern American with a nod to Culinary Director Monty Koludrovic’s Australian roots. Light and imaginative choices include dry-aged Baja tuna crudo with pickled melon and salmon caviar, lobster gnocchi and Niman Ranch pork chop schnitzel. Desserts from Jaci Koludrovic make ample use of fresh fruit, with standouts like the Basque goat’s milk cheesecake with passionfruit and the pink grapefruit sorbet surprise.

Carrots with black rice at Fellow Courtesy Fellow/Dylan & Jeni

Fellow

From restaurateur Philip Camino (The Hudson), Fellow brings an artistic sensibility to Westwood Village. The airy space incorporates a dedicated art gallery that is set to inspire art-themed tasting menus. Executive chef Chris Flint, formerly of Maude, Nomad LA and Eleven Madison Park creates painterly plates created from locally sourced, season produce and sustainable meat and seafood. Roasted carrots with black rice and mushroom, foie gras with strawberry, onion and mustard greens and glazed lobster with turnips, leeks and vanilla are just a few of the elevated dishes to pair with a wine list of more than 2000 selections with a focus on California. Climate-controlled wine lockers are also available for customers who are true oenophiles. Non-alcoholic and low ABV cocktails including a margarita with housemade non-alcoholic tequila are also a highlight.