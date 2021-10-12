Anthony Fauci, Patrisse Cullors, Ady Barkan and Cathy Park Hong to Be Honored by ACLU SoCal (EXCLUSIVE)

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Ady Barkan, Patrisse Cullors and Cathy Park Hong will be honored during the American Civil Liberties Union of Southern California’s annual Bill of Rights Awards gala in December.

The Bill of Rights award honors those who have executed the mission of speaking truth to power: calling out the injustices around the country and standing for those who are silenced, in an effort to achieve equal access to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. This year’s ceremony will take place virtually on Dec. 5 due to the ongoing pandemic.

The honorees receiving the award have accomplished the following: Fauci has been a voice of reason, presenting a scientific approach in to COVID-19 and the ongoing pandemic; Barkan has worked toward advocating for universal health care while living with ALS himself; Cullors, the co-founder of Black Lives Matter, has used her talents to shift the narrative on racial justice and Hong, a poet and activist, explores through her work the unspoken traumas faced by Asian Americans.

Starz’s #TakeTheLead initiative will also be honored for its support of amplifying stories by, about and for women and underrepresented audiences.

“At a time when the work of righteous advocates has been all-too-widely met with scorn, ridicule, misinformation, and in some cases even threats of violence, these honorees have stood firm in the face of efforts to silence them or discredit their advances,” ACLU SoCal executive director Hector Villagra said in a statement.

Additional presenters and performances will be announced in the coming weeks. Tickets are available here.