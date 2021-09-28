Andrea Bocelli to Perform at Global Lyme Alliance Gala

The Global Lyme Alliance (GLA) has announced that Andrea Bocelli, Rob Thomas and Pia Toscano will perform during its sixth annual gala on Oct. 3. The virtual GLA Global Gala will be hosted by Gretchen Carlson and include appearances by Dr. Phil and Dr. Oz.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 476.000 people are diagnosed with Lyme disease ever year. “Much like Lyme and other tick-borne illnesses, the reach of GLA is worldwide, and while I like being with the GLA crowd in a banquet hall, I am excited to be with the GLA universe, virtually, from all over the globe to raise critical funds to support our mission to conquer Lyme disease,” GLA CEO Nancy Del Genio said in a statement. “As the future skews digital, it is incumbent upon us to leverage these innovative ways of connecting the GLA community in more than just spirit, and trend our messaging globally.” globallymealliance.org.

Stand Up To Cancer is auctioning off the chance to throw out a ceremonial first pitch before a game of the 2021 World Series. The Bid 2 End Cancer package is a VIP experience that includes four tickets to the game, first-class airfare, ground transportation and hotel rooms. Bidding opens Oct. 3 and closes Oct. 26.

“Major League Baseball is proud to be an original and longstanding partner of Stand Up To Cancer, an organization whose groundbreaking research is literally saving lives,” Major League Baseball’s chief revenue officer Noah Garden said. “The Stand Up Moments at our Jewel Events are some of the best highlights of our seasons, and we are thrilled to add this new component to our Fall Classic. We know the generosity of baseball fans is going to show out in a big way through this auction. We look forward to providing a memorable experience to the winning bidder and their loved ones.”

Bid 2 End Cancer features MLM memorabilia, including autographed, game-worn jerseys and other keepsakes. standuptocancer.org/auction.