Adam Lambert Helps Project Angel Food Raises $1.1 Million During KTLA Telethon

Adam Lambert, “Batwoman” star Javicia Leslie and Jamie Lee Curtis were just a few of the Hollywood superstars to appear on Project Angel Food’s Lead With Love telethon on Saturday.

The two-hour televised event on KTLA 5 raised more than $1.1 million meal delivery service for people facing debilitating illness. Hosted by Eric McCormack and KTLA News anchor Jessica Holmes as well as Loni Love and Alec Mapa, the evening began with a surprise greeting by Ringo Starr and included appearances and performances by Rufus Wainwright, Gloria Estefan, Jewel, Pauley Perrette, LeAnn Rimes, Vanessa Williams, Matt Bomer, Jimmy Smits, Jennifer Tilly, Cat Cora, Sandra Lee and Yvette Nicole Brown. Curtis made a $10,000 donation from her family foundation. A reading by Hollywood medium Tyler Henry went for $15,000.

City National Bank donated $100,000. Love presented her $25,000 winnings from a recent appearance on ABC’s “Celebrity Family Feud” to the organization.

A celebrity call lounge included Jonathan Adams (“Last Man Standing”), Joely Fisher, Jonathan Del Arco (“Star Trek: Picard”), Beth Hall (“Mom”), Lauren Tom, Kirsten Vangsness (“Criminal Minds”), Lawrence Zarian (“The Kelly Clarkson Show”), Gregory Zarian (“Westworld”) and Variety’s Marc Malkin.

Getty Images for Project Angel Food

“It’s been a difficult year for everyone, and Project Angel Food is thankful to have received so much support from friends and the community, providing the funding needed to sustain the expanded service to those in need, preparing and delivering over one million medically tailored meals to our most vulnerable neighbors,” Project Angel Food executive director Richard Ayoub said in a statement. “I am overwhelmed with gratitude and inspiration. The success of this tells me Los Angeles is with us every step of the way.”

Getty Images for Project Angel F

Started in 1989 to help people with HIV and AIDS, Project Angel Food’s client base was about 1,500 deliveries a day before the onset of COVID but rose to 2,300 during the pandemic.

Executive produced by Brad Bessey, the telethon was broadcast on KTLA 5 and was live streamed on the channel’s website as well as on Project Angel Food’s website and Facebook pages.