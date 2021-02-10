Celebrate Valentine’s Day With a Super-Deluxe Staycation

Why is it that hotels are automatically more conducive to romance than staying at home? Whether it’s the anonymity, the thread count, or the absence of your dirty dishes, a Valentine’s staycation in New York or Los Angeles makes it easy to relax. These four hotels offer several twists on a seductive stay – including one that brings the hotel to you, astrological readings, or a couples fashion photo shoot.

Ritz-Carlton Los Angeles

The Love Bubble from Ritz-Carlton Los Angeles brings the posh lodgings to your house. The $3,350 package delivers an at-home experience including a bottle of Veuve Clicquot, macarons, signature microfiber robes, sea salt scrub, plush pillows and a full set of Frette bed linens.

Sunset Tower

Indoor dining isn’t happening in Los Angeles – unless you’re in a deluxe king suite at the historic Sunset Strip hotel (pictured), where the Valentine’s Day stay ($875) includes a three course dinner for two from the Tower Bar, served in the room, and a bottle of Moet & Chandon.

Baccarat Hotel

Love & Luxuries from the midtown Manhattan hotel offers chocolate, souvenir champagne flutes, cashmere robes and breakfast in bed – plus a private, one hour fashion photo shoot with professional styling, hair, make-up and outfit selection in the glam Grand Salon or bar.

Four Seasons Hotel N.Y.

The Downtown Manhattan hotel’s Just for Two package starts at $895, with a Rose Revival couples’ soak service. Take it to the next level by adding a “Ready for Real Love” hypnosis session or astrological reading based around compatibility or love and partnering, available in-person or virtually.