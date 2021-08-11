Thompson Hotel Comes to Hollywood

A stone’s throw from Gower Studios and Netflix HQ in Hollywood, the new Thompson Hotel (1541 Wilcox Ave.) is poised to become a go-to destination for well-heeled locals and out-of-towners. British interior designer Tara Bernerd turned to the cityscape surroundings and Hollywood Hills backdrop as inspiration for the 11-story, 190-room, pet-friendly property, which fuses West Coast modernism with midcentury glam. “We also worked towards understanding the profiles of the guests and their lifestyles to bring an approachable feel to the space,” notes Bernerd. Equal attention to detail shines through in the state-of-the-art on-site gym, masterminded by celeb trainer Gunnar Peterson. Head to the wood-clad rooftop pool deck to soak up some sun by day and enjoy Bar Lis by night. Book the Presidential Suite (starting at $1,999 per night), if only to soak in the oversize bathtub with views of the city.

Moncler Opens Flagship in Beverly Hills

Steven Harrington has given Moncler a Southern California makeover. The L.A.-based artist was commissioned by the luxury fashion line, known for its ski-centric outerwear, to create three toy versions of its mascot, Pupazzo, to coincide with the opening of its Beverly Hills flagship boutique (340 N. Rodeo Dr.). Harrington’s Pupazzos wear brightly colored puffer jackets and sunglasses and carry potted palm trees, a common image in the artist’s work. Jumbo Pupazzos are on display in the store. “We’re less afraid to wear color here,” Harrington tells Variety. “I wanted to celebrate that. And the idea is that he’s also traveling around L.A. and planting the palm trees across the land.”