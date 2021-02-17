Dior Premiere of Perfume Documentary Included Odorama Cards

“Nose” is a new documentary about Christian Dior’s chief perfumer, François Demachy, directed by Clément Beauvais and Arthur de Kersauson. For the virtual premiere on Feb. 16, guests received a bottle of Champagne, Miss Dior perfume as well as Odorama cards so they could smell along as Demachy travels to Indonesian patchouli plantations and Italian lemon groves, among other places. “Live an unprecedented viewing experience in augmented reality,” the card reads. “The Odorama allows you to discover each note depicted in the film as it unfolds. Embark on the true visual and olfactory journey concealed under each numbered sample.”

“What is important to us is that people understand that perfume is a craft,” Beauvais tells Variety. “It’s not just a luxury as you may imagine it, and not a single person in a lab mixing scents. It’s a whole industry with real people, years and years of savoir-faire, very precise knowledge that has to be taught from generation to generation.”

“Nose” is available starting Feb. 22 on VOD on Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play and Canal VOD. The Odorama cards are available at Dior boutiques and at dior.com.

De Kersauson says, “I would like people to value more their sense of smell as a way to experience the beauty of the world. The more you develop it, the more it becomes important in your appreciation of every moment. Since we did this film my awareness of smells has given me great joy, a sense of presence, awareness and amazing memories.”