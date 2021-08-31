‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ Wellness Pop-Up Coming to Century City Mall (EXCLUSIVE)

Tranquillum House is setting up shop at the Westfield Century City Mall.

A pop-op inspired by the “Nine Perfect Strangers” wellness retreat will open at the mall on Sept. 10.

The activation will include — we kid you not! — free aura readings, consultations with a posture specialist, digital astrology readings by Smudge Wellness’ resident astrologer Cole Prots and more.

“Inspired by the show’s Tranquillum grounds, the activities are bordered with lush green hedges and filled by the calm chaos of palms fronds and bespoke wooden installations,” reads a press release about the pop-up. “This stress-free zone will allow guests to relax by enjoying a refreshing smoothie pop while participating in soothing self-care activities from personalized astrology readings and crystal healing to giveaways from online boutique Smudge Wellness.”

“Nine Perfect Strangers,” available on Hulu, is a limited series adaptation based on Liane Moriarty’s bestselling novel of the same name about a wellness center lead by a mysterious Russian woman named Masha. The eight-episode series stars Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon, Luke Evans, Bobby Cannavale, Regina Hall, Samara Weaving, Melvin Gregg, Asher Keddie, Grace Van Patten, Tiffany Boone and Manny Jacinto. New episodes stream on Hulu every Wednesday.

“Nine Perfect Strangers” is from David E. Kelly, Bruna Papandrea’s Made Up Stories, Kidman’s Blossom Films and Endeavor Content. Jonathan Levine directs all eight episodes and serves as executive producer alongside Papandrea, Steve Hutensky and Jodi Matterson for Made Up Stories, Kidman and Per Saari for Blossom Films, Moriarty, showrunner David E. Kelley, John Henry Butterworth, Molly Allen, Samantha Strauss and Melissa McCarthy. The series is co-written by Kelley, Butterwork and Strauss.

The free pop-up will run Sept. 10-12 from 12-7 p.m .