The Lox Club Strives to Be ‘the Disney of Dating Apps’

Exclusive dating app The Lox Club is hosting its first Los Angeles-based in-person event on July 29. Though billed as the “private, membership-based dating app for Jews with ridiculously high standards,” the app is open to all religions, races, gender identities and sexualities.

Austin Kevitch (pictured above), the 30-year-old CEO and co-founder of The Lox Club, tells Variety that the event — similar ones that have been held in New York and Miami — will be modeled after the app’s aesthetic of a speakeasy hidden in a deli.

The party will take place at an undisclosed location in West Hollywood, with invitees not receiving the address until the day of the event.

Once attendees have crossed the threshold of the custom-built trick-bookshelf entrance, they will enjoy an immersive experience with magicians, performers, games and surprises.

“We want our in-person experiences to be centered around a fun activity that brings out people’s sense of wonder,” Kevitch explains, “so they can relax and have fun and be themselves, and then that makes dating a byproduct.”

The event’s guest list is composed of 50 to 75 tastemakers, celebrities and industry professionals, some of whom are already app members, Kevitch says. As of press time, attendees will have to provide proof of vaccination and/or a negative COVID test within 72 hours prior to entry.

The company has also planned a series of gatherings for members in the days leading up to the VIP launch party, including a “Yappy Hour” during which members can have cocktails while spending some time with shelter dogs that are up for adoption.

Lil Yachty and Bhad Bhabie recently signed on to invest $1 million in Lox Club through a partnership with TKA agent Adam Kluger’s Scoop Investments.

Kevitch hopes to expand The Lox Club into members-only venues similar to Soho House. He tells Variety, “Our goal is to be the Disney of dating apps.”