Dickies Sets First Pop-Up at Fred Segal on Sunset Boulevard With 40-Piece Selection

For the first time in its almost 100-year history, Dickies has launched a pop-up — at Fred Segal on Sunset Boulevard, no less. The 40-piece selection, which Shawn Mendes and Nas were recently spotted browsing, includes the Fort Worth-based clothing company’s signature 874 work pant and work shirt, coverall and bib overall, and Eisenhower Jacket. Prices range from $25 for a heavyweight short-sleeve pocket T-shirt to the $250 limited-edition Hickory Stripe Chore Coat, inspired by the 1922 garment that was a favorite among railroad workers. All the items can be customized for free by a rotating roster of artisans. The pop-up launched with customization by streetwear designers Carrot’s and Homegrown. Sofia Enriquez will be available July 1-4 and 8-11, followed by Dr. Collectors July 15-18 and 22-25. fredsegal.com