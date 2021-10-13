Red-Carpet Game Changers: New Beauty and Wellness Treatments Are Transforming Hollywood

With the red-carpet circuit officially back in full swing, score that camera-ready complexion (and mindset) with the newest treatments from beauty and wellness destinations across Los Angeles. Bring on the step and repeat.

The latest addition to the L.A.’s Westside wellness scene, Den Mother takes its cues from ancient healing practices spanning Indian Ayurveda and Nordic bathing (yes, there’s a cold plunge bath on-site). Housed in a restored craftsman bungalow on Abbot Kinney, the healing sanctuary and boutique offers the perfect antidote to red-carpet jitters: the calming Mind-Body Bath (120 mins. $280), which kicks off with a grounding, warm herbal-infused oil massage. “The oils used are custom curated to your constitution so that while your body is being soothed through touch, your internal imbalances are being address as well,” explains clinical director and lead health practitioner Elisa Angelone, who co-founded Den Mother with Kenny Parmelee and Heather Tierney. “Our Mind-Body Bath massage places a special emphasis on the head and scalp, where we anoint your third eye with warm oils, to calm the mind like nothing else.” The treatment moves into a ritual bath of coconut milk and Himalayan salts, and ends with a relaxing custom herbal tea. 1209 Abbot Kinney Blvd., L.A.

Facile Dermatology + Skincare Courtesy of Sam Frost

Lauded for its cutting-edge treatments, Facile Dermatology + Boutique has the answer to every cosmetic dermatology concern, with a menu of options ranging from custom facials to top-of-the-line lasers and peels. The newest offering in its arsenal of non-invasive treatments, the tightening device Thermi ($650 per session) uses heat and radio frequency to heal tissue while increasing collagen production to soften fine lines and brighten the complexion. “The treatment is relaxing and comfortable as it is combined with a mini-facial,” explains Dr. Nancy Samolitis, co-founder and medical director of the studio which boasts a two-story flagship on Melrose Place and counts Mandy Moore. and Busy Philipps as clientele. “There is an immediate plumpness and glow to the skin with zero downtime.” Sustain that radiance with Facile’s newly launched eponymous skincare line, which ranges from potent serums (including the rejuvenating Destress) to a cleanser and lightweight moisturizer. 8457 Melrose Pl., L.A.

Experience the benefits of celebrated clean beauty line Osea (beloved by the likes of Whitney Cummings, Victoria Beckham and Jessie J) at the brand’s sunny jewel-box retreat in Venice, Calif. Take your pick from a menu of three signature treatments, including the Deep Sea Age Defying Facial (80 mins., $200) which instantly lifts skin – and spirits – with its powerful dose of collagen and elastin-stimulating botanicals, cranial touch therapy, lymphatic drainage massage and LED light therapy. 1732 Abbot Kinney Blvd., L.A.

The West Hollywood Edition Spa Courtesy of Nikolas Koenig

The recently re-opened spa at The West Hollywood Edition hotel on Sunset Boulevard takes its approach to inner health, wellness and beauty to the next level using plant-driven products, traditional healing modalities and state-of-the-art technology. Prepare for your red-carpet close-up with the transformative Glow Facial (starting at 50 mins., $375), which instantly brightens with its Jet Peel technology and transdermal infusion of a customized serum blend. The treatment is capped off with polychromatic LED light therapy. Take the edge off in the Sanctuary space with a Sound Bath Meditation (30 mins., $180), which harnesses the power of crystal bowls for a cleansing and chakra-balancing experience. 9040 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood