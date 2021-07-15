Ardor Chef John Fraser Names His Favorite Los Angeles Farmers and Food Markets

Ardor isn’t vegan, but Michelin-starred chef John Fraser’s menu at the restaurant, located in the West Hollywood Edition hotel (9040 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood), highlights his love of vegetable-centric cooking. From the tandoor carrots to the arugula farro risotto, plant-based ingredients are a cornerstone of Fraser’s creations. Ardor opened briefly before closing due to the pandemic; it began welcoming back guests, including Nick Kroll and models Slick Woods and Leomie Anderson, last month. Here, Fraser, who was born and raised in Los Angeles, offers his favorite farmers and food markets in and around the city.

Santa Monica Farmers Market: “Wednesdays are the best, offering bigger and better-quality produce, but get there early. I’m a big fan of Harry’s Berries, which come from a small organic family farm in Oxnard.”

Grand Central Market, Los Angeles: “I love Villa Moreliana, which specializes in carnitas. They offer the best selection of moles and chiles, and sell almost everything you need to create delicious Mexican dishes. I also highly recommend The Oyster Gourmet, which sells ecologically sustained seafood — truly some of the best oysters I’ve had.”

Studio City Farmers Market: “Open on Sundays, the market offers a superb selection of produce, baked goods and flowers.”

99 Ranch Market, Van Nuys and Monterey Park: “We source the jackfruit and lily bulbs used in Ardor’s Sweet Potato Curry here, and they even offer a massaman curry paste without shrimp which we use to cater to our vegan diners.”

Encino Farmers Market: “There’s an impressive selection of farmers, including Nuvo for organic olive oil and fresh herbs from Susie’s Garden. I also recommend stopping by Ara’s Kitchen in the food court for some delicious pupusas.”