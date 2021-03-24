Noah Beck, Janette Ok and Other TikTok Stars are Models in the Making

Whether being signed by powerhouse modeling agencies, becoming the face of high-fashion campaigns or popping up on magazine covers, TikTok stars are moving into modeling. “I’d look up to guys like David Beckham growing up and a huge part of his career was this persona off the field, and that included modeling,” TikTok star and recent V Man cover boy Noah Beck told Variety. “It was always something I was interested in, and now I have a platform to work with photographers and spread a message. I also don’t mind being in front of the camera.”

Here, a look at five models in the making.

Wisdom Kaye

The 19-year-old Houston native has parlayed his 5.2 million followers into high-fashion collaborations with Balmain and Dior and a contract with IMG.

Addison Rae

With the power of 78.3 million followers, 20-year-old Rae has dipped into music and movies as well as fashion. She flaunted a Dolce & Gabbana dress on the February cover of Glamour UK and has collaborated with L’Oréal, Reebok, American Eagle and Hollister.

Noen Eubanks

Celine recruited the 19-year-old with 10.9 million followers for its latest ad campaign. The shoot was spearheaded by the house’s creative director, Hedi Slimane.

Janette Ok

Under the moniker InMySeams, Ok regularly posts her outfits, tips and tricks to her 1.6 million followers. As a result, Alice + Olivia chose Ok, 24, as one of a handful of models culled from the app for a virtual runway show.

Noah Beck

The 18-year-old, who has 26.1 million followers, landed a digital cover of V Man, which featured him in heels and lipstick in photos by Damon Baker.