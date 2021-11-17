Olivia Wilde, Starling Jewelry Join Forces in the Sustainability Space, Plus Other Style News

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Together with her best friend, Babs Burchfield, Olivia Wilde — a staunch supporter of sustainability and philanthropy — has teamed up with Los Angeles-based Starling jewelry on the Sundial Charm by Conscious Commerce, crafted from SCS-certified post-consumer recycled metals and diamonds. “We decided on a sundial for the design because it represents taking what we have learned and moving in an even brighter direction,” Wilde tells Variety. Available in silver ($210) and 14k gold ($540), the charms benefit the St. Luke Foundation for Haiti’s work in fighting COVID and helping rebuild the country in the wake of the most recent earthquake. “Working with Olivia and Babs was a genuine collaboration where we all gave ideas and suggestions that just made the whole design and project better than I could have ever imagined,” says Starling founders Chelsey Bartrum. “We worked on this project for over a year and spent the time necessary to design a piece that reflected all of our visions.” starlingjewelry.com

Courtesy Image

Pritzker-winning architect Frank Gehry has brought his sculptural touch to the world of beauty with his debut perfume bottle in collaboration with Louis Vuitton. Partnering with master perfumer Jacques Cavallier-Belletrud on the brand’s Les Extraits Collection, Gehry expanded on the original Marc Newson-designed flacon by adding curves reminiscent of a sail and an aluminum top evoking crumpled fabric. Complete your collection with a made-to-order trunk to showcase the five fragrances ($530 each). louisvuitton.com

Courtesy Image

Jennifer Meyer and Canadian luxury brand Moose Knuckles have come together for an 18-piece collection ($390 to $6,990) debuting Nov. 30. Meyer added her signature spin to the outerwear collab — the fine jewelry designer’s first foray into women’s ready-to-wear — with touches such as embroidered gems and original hardware. Meyer and Moose Knuckles feted the launch on Nov. 9 with guests including Courteney Cox, Kate Hudson and Jennifer Aniston at the Sunset Tower Hotel. A portion of proceeds benefit Baby2Baby. mooseknucklescanada.com

Courtesy Image

The Great co-founders Emily Current and Meritt Elliott are also getting ready for winter, putting a fresh spin on a Holiday collaboration ($60 to $380) with Eddie Bauer. Combining the designers’ feminine, nostalgic touch with the outdoor brand’s technical, adventure-ready pieces, the collection ranges from a rainbow-striped puffer to reversible down quilted coats, graphic thermals and Eddie Bauer’s classic Hunt Pac boots, reimagined in a floral pattern. thisisthegreat.com