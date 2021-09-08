Louis Vuitton Sets Up Private Shopping at Goya Studios in Los Angeles

Louis Vuitton is bringing private shopping to Los Angeles’ Goya Studios on North Cahuenga Boulevard, where the French fashion house is hosting one of its Savoir-Faire activations Sept. 9-25. The by-appointment-only experience includes three stages: a Parisian apartment inspired by Hollywood’s black-and-white-film era, an homage to a historic Louis Vuitton workshop and a California seascape. Each setting will feature some of LV’s most luxe furniture pieces and accessories. Here are some of our favorites. Prices are available upon request. louisvuitton.com

Surf on the Beach Board

Designed by multimedia artist Alex Israel, this surfboard is inspired by California sunsets and features three custom-made fins. It’s also one of several accessories released in conjunction with the launch of Louis Vuitton’s On the Beach fragrance.

High Tea Trunk

This tea lover’s dream holds a complete service for six, including porcelain teapots, teacups, dessert plates and bowls.

Inflated Trunk

Shown in the fall-winter 2021 women’s show, this handbag is adorned with black-and-white building prints from the Louis Vuitton x Fornasetti collaboration. Features include cowhide leather, coated canvas, lambskin and metallic pieces.

Bomboca Sofa

The colorful sofa designed by brothers Fernando and Humberto Campana for the Louis Vuitton Objets Nomades collection is named after the Brazilian confection.