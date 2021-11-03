Gucci Takes Over Hollywood Boulevard for Sidewalk Fashion Show With Lizzo, Jared Leto, Billie Eilish, Gwyneth Paltrow and More

Gucci went totally Hollywood on Tuesday night.

Not only did the legendary fashion house shut down Hollywood Boulevard for its Love Parade fashion show, but the runway was star-studded.

Among those who walked in pieces from Gucci’s Spring Summer 2022 collection were Jared Leto, Macaulay Culkin, Jodie Turner-Smith, Jeremy Pope, Grace Johnson, Kodi Smit-Mcphee, Miranda July, musicians Phoebe Bridgers, St Vincent, Steve Lacy, Hayeden Pedigo and activist Janaya Khan.

Gucci took over the strip of Hollywood Boulevard, between Vine and Orange, that’s most famous for hosting the Oscars red carpet. The sidewalk served as the runway with models entering the show from the TCL Chinese Theatre.

Gwyneth Paltrow wore Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele’s new take on the iconic red Tom Ford-designed tux she first donned 1996. The 600 guests at the show included Miley Cyrus, Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Salma Hayek, Tyler, the Creator, Tracee Ellis Ross, “House of Gucci” director Ridley Scott, Thomasin McKenzie, Selma Blair, Serena Williams, James Corden, Dakota Johnson, Olivia Wilde, Gabrielle Union, Dwayne Wade, Zaya Wade, Steven Yeun, Jimmy Iovine, Liberty Ross, Academy CEO Dawn Hudson, Jennifer Tilly, EJ Johnson, Cookie Johnson, Jeremy O. Harris, Anjelica Huston, Diane Keaton, “Crip Camp” co-director James LeBrecht, Natasha Lyonne, Joel Edgerton, Florence Welch and Camila Morron.

The seats were Gucci directors chairs emblazoned with the names of celebrities and Greek gods and goddesses.

Before the 30-minute show of more than 100 looks began, “Normal People” star Paul Mescal marveled at the street closures and klieg lights. “This is actually my first time on Hollywood Boulevard,” the Irish actor told me.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Dakota Johnson Michael Buckner for WWD

In a statement distributed to attendees, Michele wrote that the festivities and collection were inspired by his mother’s work as an assistant at a production company in his native Italy. “I remember all the stories she told me, and the details and the sparkles, about that dream factory,” he wrote. “There was the alabaster paleness of Marilyn Monroe and her diaphanous voice. There were the black satin gloves of Rita Hayworth and Veronica Lake’s velvet hair, as well as the bewitching allure of Rock Hudson and Kim Novak’s dizzying transformative power. Everything felt like a fairy tale.”

Michele says his love of cinema helped see through the “grayness” of where the family lived in the “outskirts of Rome.” “That was my escape, my desertion,” he wrote. “Down in that tiny speck in the world, Hollywood seemed a bright and shiny star. Nine letters dripping with desire.”

Lizzo gushed over the Tinseltown-inspired collection and some of the more skin-baring looks. “I want to wear all his shit, especially with the titties out,” she told me. “It was beautiful. This is incredible.”

After the show, while speaking to reporters, Michele said he’s not ready to direct a feature film because it would be impossible to do while heading up the fashion house. But then he teased, “Maybe one day.”

Jared Leto walks in the Gucci fashion show in Hollywood. https://t.co/lLepuziBpK pic.twitter.com/kkFR1Gs2uv — Variety (@Variety) November 3, 2021

Proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test within 48 hours of the night were required to attend. An after-party took place at the Hollywood Roosevelt hotel.

In collaboration with the show, Gucci donated $1 million to various Los Angeles non-profits, including the Los Angeles LGBT Center, YMCA Hollywood, Sole Folks, Los Angeles College Promise, My Friend’s Place and the Happy Hippie Foundation.