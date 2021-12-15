Sara and Erin Foster’s Favorite Daughter Fashion Label Lands in Beverly Hills; Plus More Style News

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Multi-hyphenate sisters Sara and Erin Foster never considered themselves “fashion girls.” “Fashion always felt intimidating and unattainable,” says Erin. Adds Sara, “Sure, we want to look nice, but we don’t want to spend thousands of dollars on an outfit.” Homing in on the idea of what Sara calls “a high-quality alternative to fast fashion,” the siblings dreamed up a women’s ready-to-wear line priced between $98 and $398.

When the Fosters debuted Favorite Daughter in late 2020, “the world was a very different place, and the idea of opening a physical store seemed impossible,” says Erin. Now, as retail returns to pre-pandemic levels, the sisters — whose father is noted composer and producer David Foster — are readying to unveil the brand’s first brick-and-mortar in Beverly Hills (at 346 N. Beverly Drive), with interiors envisioned by Fai Khadra. The cozy space, anchored by a floral chandelier by Maurice Harris of Bloom & Plume, houses bestsellers such as the Valentina jean and the Date Blouse, as well as collabs with jewelry designers Jennifer Meyer and Roxanne Assoulin. favoritedaughter.com

Through her namesake Pat McGrath Labs, makeup powerhouse Pat McGrath has joined forces with Shondaland and Netflix on a makeup collection celebrating Shonda Rhimes’ hit show “Bridgerton.” Arriving on shelves on Dec. 26, the color-saturated products ($55-$65), designed to flatter all skin tones, span an eye palette, a blush trio and two pearl-infused gel-powder highlighters. Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe’s daughter Ava Phillippe fronts the campaign. patmcgrath.com

On the heels of a collaboration with Etsy highlighting California-based and Black creators, House of Harlow 1960’s Nicole Richie is continuing to shine a spotlight on independent artists with HOH Local — a three-piece capsule collection ($42-$128) envisioned, designed and manufactured within a 20-mile radius of Los Angeles. Created with designer Anthoula Medenas, a graphic hoodie, sweatpants and T-shirt take cues from the colors of a California sunset. houseofharlow1960.com