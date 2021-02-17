Black History Month Gifts That Give Back

As Black History Month celebrations continue through February, we’ve rounded up a handful of ways to shop and show support — from collaborations spotlighting Black artists to product launches that pay homage to Black history and culture.

San Francisco-based, Black-owned fine jewelry brand Harwell Godfrey’s Black Onyx Heart Talisman benefits the NAACP. Designer Lauren Harwell Godfrey crafted the pendant in black onyx, paired with diamonds and 18-karat gold, to represent the Black lives it honors, and to signify grounding and strength. $2,500, harwellgodfrey.com

Bombas’ gender-neutral Black Hive Collection was envisioned and realized by the brand’s Black-identifying employees. For every pair of socks sold, a pair will be donated to one of four organizations that tackle homelessness and systemic inequality. In addition, a $100k donation will be split between the organizations. $12, bombassocks.com

The limited-edition Black Unity Apple Watch Series 6 pays homage to the Pan-African flag and features a “Black Unity” engraving on the case. The launch is part of Apple’s monthlong rollout to celebrate and acknowledge Black history and culture, during which the tech giant has committed to supporting six organizations that fight for equality and civil rights. Starting at $399, apple.com

Tariq Dixon, founder of NYC-based design studio TRNK, has curated a digital exhibition, Resistance/Resilience, featuring the works of 11 Black artists — including Amandla Baraka, Myesha Evon Gardner and Felicita Felli Maynard — whose works explore identity and activism. Partial proceeds will be donated to Black Youth Project 100. Prints start at $110 (unframed), trnk-nyc.com/pages/resistance-resilience

Levi’s has teamed with artist Fresco Steez on a collection featuring graphics that honor the legacy of the Black political struggle and those who have taken to the streets in defense of Black lives. Levi’s will donate to Power U — Center for Social Change, which focuses on developing the leadership of Black and brown youth and Black women in South Florida. Custom Black Joy Perfect Tee Shirt, $30, levi.com